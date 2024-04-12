MagazineBuy Print

Sathiyan-Manika pair loses in World mixed doubles Olympic qualification

With the defeat, the Indian duo’s chances of making it to the Paris Olympics have more or less ended.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 19:11 IST , New Delhi

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action.
FILE PHOTO: India's Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost quite tamely to Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 9-11, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11 in the Stage-2 quarterfinals of the World mixed doubles Olympic qualification event in Havirov (Czech Republic) on Friday.

With the defeat, the Indian duo’s chances of making it to the Paris Olympics have more or less ended.

For the most part, Sathiyan and Manika were outplayed by the right-left combination of Choong and Lyne. Especially, Choong, who was exceptionally quick and dominating the points with his forehand top-spin shots that brooked no response. Lyne on the other hand, was the weaker partner, but when the chips were down, she delivered. 

Manika made numerous mistakes on her forehand as well as backhand, be it an attacking stroke or a block. Sathiyan, too, appeared subdued. 

Malayasia showed its finishing skills amply well in the third game. Trailing 6-10 in the third game, the Indians fought back to 9-10. At the point, Choong attacked Manika’s serve with a bold forehand cross-court winner. Manika and Sathiyan provided a ray of hope by winning the fourth game, but it didn‘t last long. 

