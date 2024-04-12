Glasgow emerges as fallback option for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow could step in to host a scaled-back Commonwealth Games in 2026 as organisers struggle to find a willing host for the multi-sport event.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has been scrambling to find a new host after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year because of soaring costs.

Singapore and Malaysia have ruled out stepping into the void despite the offer of 100 million pounds (126 million) from the CGF to cover costs.

Glasgow hosted the Games in 2014, and Commonwealth Games Scotland has proposed a bid that would require “no significant ask of public funds.”

However, the 2026 Games would have to be reduced to a core programme of 10 to 13 sports from the 20 held in Birmingham in 2022.

Venues for the 2014 Games would be used again as well as existing accommodations instead of an athlete’s village.

“Our priority is to ensure a Games takes place in 2026 and we are encouraged by the news that the CGF are in advanced discussions with other nations,” said CGS on Friday.

“However, if an alternative solution cannot be secured within the coming weeks, we are ready to explore our concept with the CGF and key partners in greater detail, with the aim of delivering a world class-sporting event in Scotland using a model that could be replicated across the Commonwealth for future editions.”

Victoria’s sudden pullout, and the lack of an obvious alternative, have raised doubts over the future of the Games, which take place every four years, with most of the competing teams drawn from former British colonies.

Five of the last six editions of the Games have taken place in either Britain or Australia.