UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Jaipur Patriots; Who are the two new teams in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5?

Amongst these eight franchises are two newcomers that will make their debut in the fifth edition of the UTT - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 16:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Romania’s Bernadette Szocs plays against India’s Archana Girish Kamath during a women’s teams round of 16 table tennis match at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Romania’s Bernadette Szocs plays against India’s Archana Girish Kamath during a women’s teams round of 16 table tennis match at the 2024 Paris Olympics | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Romania's Bernadette Szocs plays against India's Archana Girish Kamath during a women's teams round of 16 table tennis match at the 2024 Paris Olympics | Photo Credit: AP

The Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 commences from August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai as eight teams gear up to vie for the title.

Amongst these eight franchises are two newcomers that will make their debut in the fifth edition of the UTT - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots.

“The introduction of additional teams will infuse a heightened level of competition, strategically coinciding with the post-Paris Games period to capitalize on the prevailing Olympic fervour nationwide. Moreover, the decision to host the league in Chennai pays tribute to the city’s esteemed sporting heritage, which has produced numerous legendary paddlers, but also reinforces our commitment to honouring its illustrious legacy,” UTT co-promoter Bajaj had expressed a couple of months back when the two new teams were announced.

While the Ahmedabad side is owned by the SG Sports and Entertainment Private Limited, which has support from the APL Apollo Group, the Jaipur-based franchise is owned by the World of Krida Private Limited, that has numerous sporting teams under its wing.

At the helm in the CEO’s capacity for Ahmedabad SG Pippers is Indian tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi.

Led by Gujarat’s Manush Shah, the Ahmedabad team will also feature WR10 Bernadette Szocs of Romania. For Jaipur, it will be Snehit SFR leading the side after Sreeja Akula was forced to give this edition of the UTT a miss after sustaining an injury during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers squad
Manush Shah
Bernadette Szocs (ROM)
Lilian Bardet (FRA)
T. Reeth Rishya
Pritha Vartikar
Jash Modi
Jaipur Patriots Squad
Cho Seungmin (KOR)
Suthasini Sawettabut (THA)
Snehit SFR
Ronit Bhanja
Moumita Dutta
Nithyashree Mani

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

