UTT 2024: Full squad list for PBG Bengaluru Smashers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

PBG Bengaluru Smashers struck gold by adding Spaniard southpaw Alvaro Robles and USA’s aggressive female paddler Lily Zhang into its ranks.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 11:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manika Batra was retained by PBG Bengaluru Smashers.
Manika Batra was retained by PBG Bengaluru Smashers. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Manika Batra was retained by PBG Bengaluru Smashers. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis is set to begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on August 22.

As opposed to six last season, this time the tournament will have Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots making their debut, bringing the number of teams competing for the UTT title up to eight.

The franchise-based league will see a total of 48 players, including 16 internationals, in action.

ALSO READ | Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5

Bengaluru Smashers will have the likes of Spaniard Alvaro Robles, American Lily Zhang and retained Indian paddler Manika Batra on its side when it takes on last season’s runner-up Chennai Lions in its opening clash on August 23.

Take a look at the PBG Bengaluru Smashers’ full squad:

PBG Bengaluru Smashers squad
Alvaro Robles (Spain)
Manika Batra
Lily Zhang (USA)
Anthony Amalraj
Taneesha Kotecha
Jeet Chandra

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

