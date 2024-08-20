UTT 2024: Full squad list for PBG Bengaluru Smashers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis is set to begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on August 22.

As opposed to six last season, this time the tournament will have Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots making their debut, bringing the number of teams competing for the UTT title up to eight.

The franchise-based league will see a total of 48 players, including 16 internationals, in action.

Bengaluru Smashers will have the likes of Spaniard Alvaro Robles, American Lily Zhang and retained Indian paddler Manika Batra on its side when it takes on last season’s runner-up Chennai Lions in its opening clash on August 23.

Take a look at the PBG Bengaluru Smashers’ full squad: