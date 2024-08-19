UTT 2024: Which is the most successful team in Ultimate Table Tennis history?

The Ultimate Table Tennis returns for its fifth season on August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai as eight teams gear up to vie for the title.

The league came to be back in 2017 when it was held inside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

So far, no team has won the title twice, thereby not having a clear-cut team that is the most successful one in the league’s history.

If one looks at the number of appearances in the final, three teams are tied with one title and a runners-up place apiece. These teams include Falcons TTC, Dabang Delhi TTC, and Chennai Lions.

Falcons TTC, now defunct, was the winner of the inaugural season of the Ultimate Table Tennis. In the second season, the side couldn’t defend its title as Dabang Delhi clinched its maiden title in 2018.

Interestingly, the Delhi side couldn’t defend its title as Chennai Lions went all the way in 2019. In the last edition, that was held in 2023, the Goa Challengers defeated the Lions in the final to become the newest winner in UTT.

The 2024 edition sees the addition of two new teams - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots.

List of winners and runners-up of Ultimate Table Tennis