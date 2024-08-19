MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2024: Which is the most successful team in Ultimate Table Tennis history?

So far, no team has won the title twice, thereby not having a clear-cut team that is the most successful one in the league’s history.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 21:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Goa Challengers players celebrate after winning the Final match of the Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 4 played between Goa Challengers and Chennai Lions at the Balewadi Stadium, in Pune on 30th July 2023.
Goa Challengers players celebrate after winning the Final match of the Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 4 played between Goa Challengers and Chennai Lions at the Balewadi Stadium, in Pune on 30th July 2023. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ UTT
infoIcon

Goa Challengers players celebrate after winning the Final match of the Ultimate Table Tennis League Season 4 played between Goa Challengers and Chennai Lions at the Balewadi Stadium, in Pune on 30th July 2023. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ UTT

The Ultimate Table Tennis returns for its fifth season on August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai as eight teams gear up to vie for the title.

The league came to be back in 2017 when it was held inside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

So far, no team has won the title twice, thereby not having a clear-cut team that is the most successful one in the league’s history.

If one looks at the number of appearances in the final, three teams are tied with one title and a runners-up place apiece. These teams include Falcons TTC, Dabang Delhi TTC, and Chennai Lions.

Falcons TTC, now defunct, was the winner of the inaugural season of the Ultimate Table Tennis. In the second season, the side couldn’t defend its title as Dabang Delhi clinched its maiden title in 2018.

Interestingly, the Delhi side couldn’t defend its title as Chennai Lions went all the way in 2019. In the last edition, that was held in 2023, the Goa Challengers defeated the Lions in the final to become the newest winner in UTT.

The 2024 edition sees the addition of two new teams - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots.

List of winners and runners-up of Ultimate Table Tennis

Season Winner Runners-up
1 Falcons TTC (defunct) Shaze Challengers (defunct)
2 Dabang Delhi TTC Falcons TTC (defunct)
3 Chennai Lions Dabang Delhi TTC
4 Goa Challengers Chennai Lions

Related stories

Related Topics

UTT /

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Goa Challengers /

Falcons TTC /

Dabang Delhi TTC /

Chennai Lions

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Which is the most successful team in Ultimate Table Tennis history?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Subroto Cup 2024: Three teams disqualified due to fielding overage players, three more sides may get boot
    Team Sportstar
  3. U17 World Championships: Indian wrestler Ronak Dahiya progresses to semifinals
    PTI
  4. Western India Billiards and Snooker C’ships 2024: Advani clinches grand double
    PTI
  5. PAK vs BAN: Pakistan announces playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. UTT 2024: Which is the most successful team in Ultimate Table Tennis history?
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 19: Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship set to kickoff on Tuesday
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Goa Challengers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Chennai Lions ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Which is the most successful team in Ultimate Table Tennis history?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Subroto Cup 2024: Three teams disqualified due to fielding overage players, three more sides may get boot
    Team Sportstar
  3. U17 World Championships: Indian wrestler Ronak Dahiya progresses to semifinals
    PTI
  4. Western India Billiards and Snooker C’ships 2024: Advani clinches grand double
    PTI
  5. PAK vs BAN: Pakistan announces playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment