UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai will host the fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis from August 22 to September 7.

The 2024 edition will see the addition of two new franchises - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots - making the competition an eight-team event.

Newcomer Jaipur Patriots will look to maximise its potential as it looks to mount a title challenge. However, the Patriots were dealt with a blow when Sreeja Akula pulled out of this edition due to an injury she sustained due to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Also in action for the Jaipur outfit would be Moumita Dutta and Cho Seungmin of South Korea.