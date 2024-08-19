The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai will host the fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis from August 22 to September 7.
The 2024 edition will see the addition of two new franchises - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots - making the competition an eight-team event.
Newcomer Jaipur Patriots will look to maximise its potential as it looks to mount a title challenge. However, the Patriots were dealt with a blow when Sreeja Akula pulled out of this edition due to an injury she sustained due to the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Also in action for the Jaipur outfit would be Moumita Dutta and Cho Seungmin of South Korea.
Jaipur Patriots Squad
Latest on Sportstar
- Thierry Henry quits as France Under-21 coach after Olympics
- UTT 2024: Full squad list for Jaipur Patriots ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
- Sumit Antil: Aim to win gold with a new world record at Paris Paralympics 2024
- PAK vs BAN: Pakistan announces playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh
- Sumit Antil: Will try my best to defend Tokyo’s gold at Paris Paralympics 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE