UTT 2024: Full squad list for Ahmedabad SG Pipers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be led by Gujarat’s son, a bespectacled Manush Shah.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 22:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manush Shah in action.
FILE PHOTO: Manush Shah in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

The fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

The 2024 edition will see the addition of two new franchises - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots - making the competition an eight-team one.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be led by Gujarat’s son, a bespectacled Manush Shah.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers squad
Manush Shah
Bernadette Szocs (ROM)
Lilian Bardet (FRA)
T. Reeth Rishya
Pritha Vartikar
Jash Modi

