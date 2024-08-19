UTT 2024: Full squad list for Ahmedabad SG Pipers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.
The 2024 edition will see the addition of two new franchises - Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots - making the competition an eight-team one.
Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be led by Gujarat’s son, a bespectacled Manush Shah.
Ahmedabad SG Pipers squad
