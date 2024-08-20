MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5

UTT 2024: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5, that is scheduled to start from August 22.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 07:22 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Achanta Sharath Kamal.
Achanta Sharath Kamal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Achanta Sharath Kamal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis will see defending champion Goa Challengers, and newcomer Jaipur Patriots kickstart the table tennis extravaganza.

A total of 23 ties will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.

This time, eight teams, as opposed to six last season, will compete for the coveted title.

World No. 10 Bernadette Szocs, World No. 16 Nina Mittelham, and Nigerian legend, World No. 19 Quadri Aruna, are among the world’s top players participating. They will be joined by star Indian paddlers, including Achanta Sharath Kamal (WR 40) and Manika Batra (WR 28).

UTT 2024 will also feature promising Indian talents such as Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Poymantee Baisya, Abhinandh PB, Jeet Chandra, and Yashansh Malik.

The franchise-based league will see a total of 48 players, including 16 internationals, in action. The ties will begin at 7:30 PM, with six double-headers scheduled, where the first tie will start at 5:00 PM, followed by the second at 7:30 PM. The semifinals are scheduled for September 5 and 6, with the final on September 7.

Debutant team Ahmedabad SG Pipers will launch its campaign against Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on Day two, while Chennai Lions will face PBG Bengaluru Smashers in an exciting southern derby later the same day. Dabang Delhi TTC and U Mumba TT will play their opening tie against each other on August 24.

New format explained:

The addition of two new teams this season introduces a slight change in the competition format. Teams will be divided into two groups of four for the league stage. Each team will play five ties—once against the three teams in their group and two randomly chosen teams from the other group.

The top four teams on the points table will progress to the knockout stage, with the semi-finals featuring Team No. 1 vs Team No. 4 and Team No. 2 vs Team No. 3.

Each tie will consist of five matches—two men’s singles, two women’s singles, and one mixed doubles.

Squads:

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (FRA), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, Reeth Rishya

Chennai Lions: Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (FRA), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (JPN), Sharath Kamal

Dabang Delhi: Andreas Levenko (AUT), Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Orawan Paranang (THA), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik

Bengaluru Smashers: Alvaro Robels (ESP), Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Lily Zhang, Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica, Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (AUS), Yashaswini Ghorpade

Jaipur Patriots*: Cho Seungmin (KOR), Moumita Dutta, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit, Suthasini Saveettabut

Puneri Paltan: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Ayhika Mukherjee, Joao Monteiro (POR), Natalia Bajor (POL), Yashini Sivasankar

UMumba: Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (ESP), Quadri Aruna (NIG), Sutirtha Mukherjee

*Replacement for Sreeja Akula is yet to be announced

Streaming/telecast information:

UTT 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and streamed on JioCinema.

UTT 2024 full schedule
August 22, Thursday: Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots - 7:30 PM IST
August 23, Friday: Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 5 PM IST
August 23, Friday: Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers - 7:30 PM IST
August 24, Saturday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT - 5 PM IST
August 24, Saturday: Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 7:30 PM IST
August 25, Sunday: Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC - 5 PM IST
August 25, Sunday: U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots - 7:30 PM IST
August 26, Monday: Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT - 7:30 PM IST
August 27, Tuesday: U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 7:30 PM IST
August 28, Wednesday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers - 7:30 PM IST
August 29, Thursday: Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots - 7:30 PM IST
August 30, Friday: Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT - 5 PM IST
August 30, Friday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan TT - 7:30 PM IST
August 31, Saturday: Bengaluru Smashers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 5 PM IST
August 31, Saturday: Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers - 7:30 PM IST
September 1, Sunday: Puneri Paltan TT vs Jaipur Patriots - 5 PM IST
September 1, Sunday: Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers - 7:30 PM IST
September 2, Monday: U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers - 7:30 PM IST
September 3, Tuesday: Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT - 7:30 PM IST
September 4, Wednesday: Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers - 7:30 PM IST
September 5, Thursday: Semi-Final 1 - 1st vs 4th - 7:30 PM IST
September 6, Friday: Semi-Final 2 - 2nd vs 3rd - 7:30 PM IST
September 7: Saturday: Final - Semi-Final 1 Winner vs Semi-Final 2 Winner - 7:30 PM IST

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 /

UTT /

Ultimate Table Tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea, Atletico Madrid set for Joao Felix-Conor Gallagher swap, says reports
    AFP
  3. CAS publishes detailed verdict on Vinesh Phogat appeal, says onus lies on athlete to make weight
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Find it hard to fathom playing in Bangladesh, says Alyssa Healy
    PTI
  5. Thierry Henry steps down from France Under-21 coach role after Paris Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Ahmedabad SG Pipers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympian Sreeja Akula ruled out of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 with stress fracture
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Natalia Bajor replaces injured Nina Mittelham in Puneri Paltan squad
    PTI
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 schedule: Goa Challengers takes on Jaipur Patriots in opening match
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea, Atletico Madrid set for Joao Felix-Conor Gallagher swap, says reports
    AFP
  3. CAS publishes detailed verdict on Vinesh Phogat appeal, says onus lies on athlete to make weight
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Find it hard to fathom playing in Bangladesh, says Alyssa Healy
    PTI
  5. Thierry Henry steps down from France Under-21 coach role after Paris Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment