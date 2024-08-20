UTT 2024: Full squad list for Dabang Delhi TTC ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The Ultimate Table Tennis season five is all set to begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22.
The tournament will feature eight teams for the first time, with Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots making their debut in this edition.
Dabang Delhi TTC will come into the competition looking to be the first team to lift the UTT trophy twice, having won its first title in 2018.
However, Dabang Delhi could not defend its title as Chennai Lions defeated it in the final in 2019.
This season, the team will be headlined by Austrian Andreas Levenko and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.
Dabang Delhi TTC squad
