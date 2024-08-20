MagazineBuy Print

UTT 2024: Full squad list for Dabang Delhi TTC ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Dabang Delhi TTC will come into the competition looking to be the first team to lift the UTT trophy twice, having won its first title in 2018.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 11:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Ultimate Table Tennis season five is all set to begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22.

The tournament will feature eight teams for the first time, with Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots making their debut in this edition.

Dabang Delhi TTC will come into the competition looking to be the first team to lift the UTT trophy twice, having won its first title in 2018.

ALSO READ | Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: Preview, schedule, squads, streaming info and all you need to know about UTT season 5

However, Dabang Delhi could not defend its title as Chennai Lions defeated it in the final in 2019.

This season, the team will be headlined by Austrian Andreas Levenko and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Dabang Delhi TTC squad
Andreas Levenko (Austria)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Orawan Paranang (Thailand)
Diya Chitale
Yashansh Malik
Lakshita Narang

