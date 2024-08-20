MagazineBuy Print

Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh draws with defending world champ Ding Liren, Praggnanandhaa draws with Abdusattorov

After a rather disappointing show in the Saint Louis rapid and blitz tournament where he finished last, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa made some amends taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan in his opening game.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 19:39 IST , Saint Louis - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Chess Player D. Gukesh
FILE PHOTO: Chess Player D. Gukesh | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chess Player D. Gukesh | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh held reigning world champion Ding Liren of China to a draw in a highly anticipated contest in the first round of the Sinquefield Cup chess tournament here.

The clash resembled more of a shadow boxing match than a genuine contest, as both Gukesh, the World Championship challenger, and Liren avoided revealing their true preparations for their upcoming World Championship battle later this year.

The Italian opening met with some usual response and Liren’s attempt to complicate matters through a king side attack met with a cold-water treatment.

In the end, the Chinese decided to end the game through perpetual checks after sacrificing a Bishop and a rook.

After a rather disappointing show in the Saint Louis rapid and blitz tournament where he finished last, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa made some amends taking a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan in his opening game.

READ MORE | National Chess Championship 2024: Siddhant Gawai takes half-a-point off Abhijeet Gupta; Surya Shekhar continues to lead

There was hardly any recovery time for Praggnanandhaa but it seems that the young gun has moved on from the last event.

Praggananandhaa faced the Petroff defense from Abdusattorov and could do little as the queens got traded in the early middle game. The remainder was a position wherein neither players could push for more and drew the game in just 36 moves.

Alireza Firouzja of France continued from where he left in the Saint Louis Rapid and blitz tournament and defeated American Fabiano Caruana in what was an important contest for the Grand Chess tour ranking.

Leading over Caruana after a fantastic show that netted him the winner’s trophy in the rapid and blitz that ended just a couple of days back, Firouzja is now a firm favourite to win the crown from Caruana in the overall rankings on the tour that had five tournaments this year.

There are eight more rounds to come in the ten player double round robin tournament that has a total prize pool of USD 350000 apart from the Grand Chess tour bonus prize fund of USD 175000.

Results round 1:
Fabiano Caruana (USA) lost to Alireza Firouzja (FRA); 2. Wesley So (USA) drew with Anish Giri (NED); Ding Liren (CHN) drew with D Gukesh (IND); Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA) R Praggnanandhaa (IND) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB) 16.

