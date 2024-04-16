Buttler’s century trumps Narine’s 109, Rajasthan Royals beats Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets

Jos Buttler scored a brilliant century, as it was a stunning run chase as two centuries were scored in one IPL match.

Buttler outmatched Sunil Narine’s 109 off 56 balls, and Buttler shaped up a memorable match with his century.

A scintillating hundred by opener Narine powered the Kolkata Knight Riders to a formidable 223 for six against the Rajasthan Royals.

After his team was asked to bat first on a fresh pitch, Narine blazed away to a 49-ball 100 to lead KKR’s charge in this top-of-the-table clash at Eden Gardens.

Trent Bolt eventually got the better of Narne, but not before the opener amassed 109 off 56 balls with the help of 13 fours and six sixes, displaying supreme confidence and skill against one of the best attacks of the IPL.

It was a one-man show from KKR as Narine batted till the 18th over, first stitching 85 runs with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) and then adding 51 runs with Andre Russell (13).

Not only did he pierce the field with ease, he also unleashed a relentless attack on R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, keeping the fielders busy by playing shots in the covers

Having reached fifty in 29 balls, the Trinidadian took just 20 deliveries to get to his maiden T20 century, pulling Chahal to the midwicket boundary.

Clad in a crisp white T-shirt, team owner Shah Rukh Khan sent a flying kiss from the stands.

On the field, his West Indies teammate Russell jumped in joy, giving him a bear hug as Narine waved his bat in a muted celebration.

Finally, it took a Boult special to end Narine’s innings as the Kiwi left-arm pacer nailed a perfect yorker that also broke the leg stump, causing some delay in the middle.

With Narine taking centre stage, the Royals spinners had a poor day. Ashwin gave away four wides and conceded 49 runs from his four overs, while Chahal returned with figures of 1/54 from his full quota.

Later, Rinku Singh’s nine-ball 20 not out with two sixes and one four took the total past 200-mark, as KKR scored 62 runs in the last five overs.

Avesh Khan (2/35) and Boult (1/31) were the pick of the Royals bowlers. Kuldeep Sen (2/46) also picked two.