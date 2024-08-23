MagazineBuy Print

In Russia, a basketball team claims to be Colombia as country’s federation denies involvement

The president of the Russian federation, former NBA player Andrei Kirilenko, said they did nothing improper.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 02:47 IST , BOGOTÁ - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representational Image
Representational Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representational Image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A team that played in a basketball tournament in Russia usurped the colors and name of the Colombian national team, the country’s basketball federation said Thursday.

The federation said it will take legal action “for the improper use of our image and logo” and that it never received a formal proposal to participate in the tournament in the Russian city of Perm.

“The Colombian Basketball Federation did not grant endorsement to any club to participate in the Russian Friendship Cup,” the organization said in a statement.

The team was routed 155-53 by a local Perm squad before losing 108-57 to Venezuela.

The president of the Russian federation, former NBA player Andrei Kirilenko, said they did nothing improper.

“We would like to emphasize that all our interactions with the Colombian team took place exclusively through official communication channels,” Kirilenko told Match TV. “Our position remains unchanged: all communications and coordination are conducted only through verified and official sources.”

The team wearing Colombia’s colors was scheduled to play Russia on Friday, but the game was canceled.

“After the first game, we understand that the current level of the Colombian team is lagging behind what was expected, which causes some disappointment for all of us,” Kirilenko said. “In this regard, we have already revised the schedule and format of the tournament to ensure a more balanced and competitive competition.”

Related Topics

Basketball

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
