Kishore Kumar first Indian to reach U-18 Asian Surfing Championships semifinal

Out of eight Indians, Kishore is the only one left in the competition, which is a qualifying event for the 2026 Asian Games.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 22:26 IST , Maldives - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Kishore Kumar in action during the Asian Surfing Championships 2024 being held in Maldives.
Kishore Kumar in action during the Asian Surfing Championships 2024 being held in Maldives. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Kishore Kumar in action during the Asian Surfing Championships 2024 being held in Maldives. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu’s Kishore Kumar on Friday became the first Indian to reach the semifinals of the Asian Surfing Championships in the U-18 category here.

In Heat 3 of the quarterfinals, Kishore achieved the highest score of 11.50. John Chan from Chinese Taipei came in second with score of 8.76 while local surfer Sayyid Salahuddin finished third with 7.90.

Kishore secured the first place with score of 12.86 in Round 1 and moved straight into Round 3, wherein he scored 14.33. He scored 11.50 in the quarterfinals.

Kishore’s score in Round 3 score is the highest ever recorded by an Indian surfer in this competition.

“It’s been tough competing against Asia’s best surfers but I remained confident and focused. My next goal is to qualify for the finals and win a medal for India,” he said.

Indian team’s head coach Samai Reboul said, “Kishore’s talent, dedication, and hard work are evident in every competition he enters. I have confidence that he will bring us great joy and pride.”

The semifinals will be held on Saturday.

Related Topics

Surfing Federation of India

