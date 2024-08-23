MagazineBuy Print

Road to UFC Season 3 LIVE streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Angad Bisht semifinal fight?

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Road to UFC Season 3, where India’s Angad Bisht will be in action in a flyweight bout.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 13:22 IST , Chennai]

Team Sportstar
Bisht is just two wins away from securing a UFC contract and could become only the third Indian— after Bharat Khandare, Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar— to do so. 
Bisht is just two wins away from securing a UFC contract and could become only the third Indian— after Bharat Khandare, Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar— to do so.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

Bisht is just two wins away from securing a UFC contract and could become only the third Indian— after Bharat Khandare, Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar— to do so.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

India’s Angad Bisht will be in action in a flyweight bout in the Road to UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) at the UFC apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Bisht is just two wins away from securing a UFC contract and could become only the third Indian— after Bharat Khandare, Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar— to do so.

He faces DongHun Choi of South Korea in the semifinal of the Road to UFC, who will enter the bout with a spotless record of seven out of seven wins. Bisht on the other hand has seven wins in 10 fights.

Read our other UFC stories

“Of course I’m excited for the fight but I don’t feel any nervousness. I’m getting preprared like I would for any other fight,” Bisht said in an exclusive interaction with Sportstar.

The 29-year-old qualified for the semifinal with a dominant first-round knockout win over John Dave Almanza of Philippines. Bisht’s last four fights have been outright finishes. “My training mostly consists of strategies to either knockout or make my opponent submit,” revealed Bisht.

Bisht made a name for himself in the Matrix Fight Night (MFN), an Indian MMA promotion, and caught eyeballs. His efforts culminated into a flyweight title in the MFN when he beat Egypt’s Mohamed Gamal to clinch the flyweight title.

India’s foray into the UFC has been a mixed bag. Khandare, who became the first Indian to bag a UFC contract, was suspended by the USADA for Violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy. That was followed by Jubli, who suffered a loss on his debut against Mike Breeden of the USA.

The only silverlining for India came via Puja Tomar as she became the first-ever Indian to win a bout in the UFC. She defeated Rayanne Dos Santos of Brazil by a split decision of 30-27, 27-30, 29-28 in the women’s strawweight division.

Streaming/telecast information
Angad Bisht’s fight in Road to UFC Season 3 on 24th August, 2024 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu). The streaming/telecast will start at 6:30am IST.
Full fight card - Episode 5
Episode 5
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Yan Qihui vs Danni McCormack
Flyweight Bout: Kiru Sahota vs Ruel Panales
Bantamweight Bout: Daermisi Zhawupasi vs SuYoung You
Flyweight Bout: DongHun Choi vs Angad Bisht
Bantamweight Bout: Tokitaka Nakanishi vs Baergeng Jieleyisi

