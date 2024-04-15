MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French President Macron: Paris Olympics opening ceremony on river Seine could be shifted to Stade de France

Macron said France’s law enforcement forces will be mobilized at an exceptional level for the security of the open-air event.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 13:34 IST , PARIS, FRANCE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: France’s President Emmanuel Macron.
FILE PHOTO: France’s President Emmanuel Macron. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: France’s President Emmanuel Macron. | Photo Credit: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics planned on the River Seine could be shifted instead to the Stade de France if the security threat is deemed too high.

Speaking to French media BFM-TV and RMC, Macron said France’s law enforcement forces will be mobilized at an exceptional level for the security of the open-air event.

“But if we think there are risks, depending on our analysis of the context, we have fallback scenarios,” Macron said. “There are plan Bs and plan Cs.”

The July 26 event is set to be the first Olympic opening ceremony held outside a stadium setting. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route.

To limit security risks, Macron said organizers could decide to shorten the itinerary of the parade on the Seine, and even to “repatriate the ceremony to the Stade de France” for a more conventional opening event.

READ | Paris Olympics flame to be lit in its Greek birthplace

Organizers had originally planned a grandiose opening ceremony for as many as 600,000 people, most watching free of charge from riverbanks. But security and logistical concerns have led the government to progressively scale back its ambitions. Earlier this year, the overall number of spectators was reduced to around 300,000.

The French government also decided that tourists won’t be given free access to watch the opening ceremony because of security concerns. Free access will be invitation-only instead.

Related stories

Related Topics

Emmanuel Macron /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French President Macron: Paris Olympics opening ceremony on river Seine could be shifted to Stade de France
    AFP
  2. Inter-Zonal Multi-Day trophy: Foresight from BCCI, but misplaced in a white-ball world?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Sumit Nagal becomes latest Indian player to enter Top 100 in singles rankings
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Rankings: Nagal jumps to career-high of 80 in singles, Bopanna loses top spot to Ebden in doubles
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: FC Goa finished league-phase at second, beats Chennaiyin FC 4-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. French President Macron: Paris Olympics opening ceremony on river Seine could be shifted to Stade de France
    AFP
  2. Paris Olympics flame to be lit in its Greek birthplace
    AFP
  3. Woods unable to conjure Masters magic in forgettable final round
    Reuters
  4. Olympic silver medallist Abdi Nageeye wins Rotterdam marathon
    AFP
  5. Islam Makhachev to defend title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302; Conor McGregor returns for UFC 303
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French President Macron: Paris Olympics opening ceremony on river Seine could be shifted to Stade de France
    AFP
  2. Inter-Zonal Multi-Day trophy: Foresight from BCCI, but misplaced in a white-ball world?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Sumit Nagal becomes latest Indian player to enter Top 100 in singles rankings
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Rankings: Nagal jumps to career-high of 80 in singles, Bopanna loses top spot to Ebden in doubles
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: FC Goa finished league-phase at second, beats Chennaiyin FC 4-1
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment