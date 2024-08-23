MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 23: Aditi, Diksha fight hard on opening day at AIG Women’s Open

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 23.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 13:41 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian Golfers Aditi Ashok (L) and Diksha Dagar.
FILE PHOTO: Indian Golfers Aditi Ashok (L) and Diksha Dagar. | Photo Credit: Doordarshan Sports- X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian Golfers Aditi Ashok (L) and Diksha Dagar. | Photo Credit: Doordarshan Sports- X

GOLF

Aditi and Diksha fight hard on a tough opening day at AIG Women’s Open

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok made crucial birdies on their final holes to keep alive their chances of making the cut after the first round of the AIG Women’s Open.

Aditi carded a 4-over 76 to be T-79 while Diksha was 5-over 77, sitting at T-100 as play ended late on the opening day which was marred by strong winds.

The cut looked likely at 3-over or 4-over after the second round.

For a long time, Diksha’s score on the board showed a birdie on Par-5 14th, which was later corrected and it was shown as 5-over.

Aditi opened with two pars and then had a bogey on 12th and a double on 13th for 3-over first nine. She dropped further shots on first and second to go 5-over before the birdie on ninth made it 4-over for the day.

Diksha, T-21 last year at Walton Heath, was 5-over for her first nine holes, the back nine of the Old Course with bogeys on 10, 11, 13, 16 and 17.

-PTI

PICKLEBALL

Monsoon Pickleball Championship: Duong, DeHeart set up summit clash

USA’s Quong Duong in action.
USA’s Quong Duong in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

USA’s Quong Duong in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

USA’s Quong Duong defeated India’s Armaan Bhatia 2-0 to set up the men’s singles summit clash with compatriot Ryler DeHeart at the second Monsoon Pickleball Championship in Mumbai on Sunday.

DeHeart beat headliner Jay DeVilliers of France 2-0 in the other semifinal on Friday.

Britain’s Thaddea Lock and Chinese Taipei’s Pei Chuan Kao will fight it it out in the women’s singles event.

Thaddea defeated Emilia Shmidt in a closely-contested 2-1 semifinal, while Pei Chuan Kao beat Nicola 2-0.

Jason Tailore, Yeong Ding Hwang and KuochiungWen, Hsieh Yu, Shourya K/Samaira Sippy won the gold respectively in the men’s singles 30+, mixed doubles 50+, women’s singles 30+ and mixed intermediate doubles.

Eight more categories will be played on Day 4 of the championship at NESCO, Mumbai.

The Championship offers a prize money of USD 100,000 across 47 categories.

-PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 23: Aditi, Diksha fight hard on opening day at AIG Women’s Open
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh 134/2 at Lunch, trails by 314 runs; Mominul, Shadman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Warne’s death felt like losing someone from my family: Kuldeep Yadav
    PTI
  4. F1: Australian Jack Doohan to race for Alpine in 2025
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Everton squad stretched for trip to Spurs, says Dyche
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 23: Aditi, Diksha fight hard on opening day at AIG Women’s Open
    Team Sportstar
  2. Road to UFC Season 3 LIVE streaming info: Preview, full fight card, when and where to watch Angad Bisht semifinal fight?
    Team Sportstar
  3. In Russia, a basketball team claims to be Colombia as country’s federation denies involvement
    AP
  4. UTT 2024: Goa Challengers begin title defence with win over debutant Jaipur Patriots
    Santadeep Dey
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 22: Ankita Raina reaches quarterfinals in Spain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 23: Aditi, Diksha fight hard on opening day at AIG Women’s Open
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh 134/2 at Lunch, trails by 314 runs; Mominul, Shadman at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. Warne’s death felt like losing someone from my family: Kuldeep Yadav
    PTI
  4. F1: Australian Jack Doohan to race for Alpine in 2025
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Everton squad stretched for trip to Spurs, says Dyche
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment