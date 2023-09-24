MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Why is the esports event FIFA Online called EA Sports FC in Hangzhou?

The former editions of the FIFA esports game will continue to have the old name but FIFA has hinted that it is working on releasing a game of its own soon.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 05:26 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The FIFA Online game has attracted a lot of attention because it will be competing under a new name at the Asian Games 2023.
Representative Image: The FIFA Online game has attracted a lot of attention because it will be competing under a new name at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Image: The FIFA Online game has attracted a lot of attention because it will be competing under a new name at the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Asian Games 2023 will have esports as a competitive event for the first time in the tournament, with India playing in four disciplines – League of Legends, EA Sports FC, DOTA 2, and Street Fighter V: Champions Edition.

Of the four, FIFA Online 4 has attracted a lot of attention because of its new nomenclature. The game will be referred to with a new name on all official Asian Games channels.

Why is FIFA Online called EA Sports FC?

FIFA Online 4 (or FIFAe) has been renamed EA Sports FC after the agreement between the International Football Association (FIFA) and Electronic Arts (EA) came to an end on December 31, 2022.

The agreement between EA and FIFA has been in place for 30 years and is among the highest-selling games, with over 328 million copies sold. But in 2022, EA chose not to pay a ‘premium fee’ to FIFA and go with its own game from the next edition instead.

As a result, the new edition of the game, set to release worldwide on September 29, 2023, will be called EA Sports FC 24, with FIFA 23 being the last edition of the iconic franchise (as a pair). Erling Haaland was the cover star of the new edition of the game.

“Every footballer dreams of this. Proud to be on the cover for the first season of a new era EA Sports FC,” the striker tweeted after the release.

What will happen to the FIFA games?

The former editions of the game will continue to have the old name but FIFA has hinted that it is working with other third-party game developers to release a game of its own.

Jacob Budge ‘RagnarFIFA47’ of Brighton in action during the ePremier League Grand Finals at Here East Theatre on March 25, 2023 in London, England. The game being played here is FIFA 23, the last edition with EA and FIFA together.
Jacob Budge 'RagnarFIFA47' of Brighton in action during the ePremier League Grand Finals at Here East Theatre on March 25, 2023 in London, England. The game being played here is FIFA 23, the last edition with EA and FIFA together. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jacob Budge ‘RagnarFIFA47’ of Brighton in action during the ePremier League Grand Finals at Here East Theatre on March 25, 2023 in London, England. The game being played here is FIFA 23, the last edition with EA and FIFA together. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“The new FIFA game—FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on—will always be the best egame for any girl or boy. We will have news on this very soon,” Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, said in the electoral congress in Rwanda in March this year.

Who will represent India in EA Sports FC at the Asian Games 2023?

Charanjot Singh and Karman Tikka will represent India at the Asian Games 2023 in EA Sports FC Online.

