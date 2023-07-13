Erling Haaland becomes the cover of FIFA 24, renamed as EA FC 24 

Manchester City and Norway forward Erling Haaland is on the cover for the standard edition of FIFA 24, now known as FC 24 by Electronic Arts.

“Every footballer dreams of this. Proud to be on the cover for the first season of a new era EA Sports FC,” the striker tweeted after the release.

After three decades of working together, FIFA and EA decided to call it quits when the publisher declined to renew its licence to use the FIFA name, citing a refusal to “pay a premium” for the right. FIFA revealed its own plans to create and release its own game in response to EA’s choice.

Haaland moved to Man City from Borussia Dortmund last summer and won the treble, the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in his debut season. He smashed several records last season has well, scoring 52 goals in one season for City and three more for Norway.

