Live

D Gukesh vs Praggnanandhaa LIVE, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 9 match updates

FIDE Candidates 2024: India’s D. Gukesh takes on R. Praggnanandhaa in the ninth round.

Updated : Apr 15, 2024 00:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
D. Gukesh takes on R. Praggnanandhaa in the ninth round of the Candidates 2024.
D. Gukesh takes on R. Praggnanandhaa in the ninth round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

D. Gukesh takes on R. Praggnanandhaa in the ninth round of the Candidates 2024. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

India’s D Gukesh takes on compatriot R. Praggnanandhaa in round eight of the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto on Sunday.

Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match

ROUND NINE PAIRINGS

Open
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Hikaru Nakamura
Gukesh D - Praggnanandhaa R
Alireza Firouzja - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Nijat Abasov - Fabiano Caruana
Women’s
Humpy Koneru - Kateryna Lagno
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Tan Zhongyi
Lei Tingjie - Nurgyul Salimova
Anna Muzychuk - Aleksandra Goryachkina

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.

Candidates 2024

