Candidates 2024: Vidit Gujrathi beats Hikaru Nakamura in round nine

India’s Vidit Gujrathi beat USA’s Hikaru Nakamura in the ninth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Monday.
This is Vidit’s second win against the American and he now sits with 4.5 points with five more rounds left in the eight-player tournament.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND NINE
After losing his round-eight clash to compatriot D. Gukesh, Vidit turned things around to register his third win of the marquee tournament.
Playing with white pieces, the Indian engaged in the Italian game against Nakamura. The game was steady until Nakamura snatched the e5 pawn with his knight, essentially handing the initiative to the 29-year-old from Nashik.
Vidit comfortably converted a favourable position and eventually forced Nakamura to resign on the 36th move.
He moves to joint-third alongside Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana after nine rounds.
VIDIT GUJRATHI VS HIKARU NAKAMURA ROUND NINE MATCH
