Vidit Gujrathi vs Hikaru Nakamura LIVE, FIDE Candidates 2024: Round 9 match updates

India’s Vidit Gujrathi takes on Hikaru Nakamura in the ninth round of the Candidates 2024 tournament in Toronto on Monday.

ROUND NINE PAIRINGS

Open Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Hikaru Nakamura Gukesh D - Praggnanandhaa R Alireza Firouzja - Ian Nepomniachtchi Nijat Abasov - Fabiano Caruana Women’s Humpy Koneru - Kateryna Lagno Vaishali Rameshbabu - Tan Zhongyi Lei Tingjie - Nurgyul Salimova Anna Muzychuk - Aleksandra Goryachkina

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.

Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.

TIME CONTROL

The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.

For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

PRIZE MONEY

The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.

In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.

In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.