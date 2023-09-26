MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thailand wins Asian Games’ first esports medal

Esports was a demonstration tournament at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018 but is a medal event in Hangzhou for the first time, adding weight to the video game industry’s push for a spot on the Olympic programme.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 17:14 IST , HANGZHOU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Thailand defeated Vietnam 2-0 in a best-of-three match for bronze in ‘Arena of Valor’.
Thailand defeated Vietnam 2-0 in a best-of-three match for bronze in ‘Arena of Valor’. | Photo Credit: ANN WANG
infoIcon

Thailand defeated Vietnam 2-0 in a best-of-three match for bronze in ‘Arena of Valor’. | Photo Credit: ANN WANG

Thailand claimed the first esports medal awarded at the Asian Games on Tuesday, winning a bronze in a playoff against Vietnam in a mobile phone game at an event that will be closely watched by Olympic officials.

Esports was a demonstration tournament at the Jakarta Asian Games five years ago but is a medal event in Hangzhou for the first time, adding weight to the video game industry’s push for a spot on the Olympic programme.

Teams and individuals are battling for a total of seven gold medals across a range of titles in Hangzhou, including online football and multi-player battle arena games.

The tournament has drawn crowds to Hangzhou’s Esports Centre since Sunday, underlining Chinese fans’ enthusiasm for esports despite local rules limiting children’s gaming time.

On Tuesday, they cheered on five Thai gamers -- Sorawat Boonphrom, Anusak Manpdong, Chayut Suebka, Vatcharanan Thaworn and Kawee Wachiraphas -- as they beat their Vietnam counterparts 2-0 in a best-of-three match for bronze in ‘Arena of Valor’.

Also read | Ronaldo, Pele, Haaland, Gullit turn out for Thailand, set Asian Games 2023 on fire on esports debut

Developed by a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Tencent, Arena of Valor is a multi-player battle arena game hugely popular in Asia.

With a soundtrack of ear-splitting music and live commentary, the players sat in line in their teams on a fluorescent-lit stage under big screens streaming the game-play for fans.

The players tapped their small screens furiously and communicated with team mates via headsets throughout a contest that stretched to nearly 40 minutes.

“We feel excited and great,” said Bangkok native Boonphrom after the win.

The 30-year-old turned professional a decade ago after first getting into gaming aged five.

“The feeling is good, so good.”

Malaysia and China will play for esports’ first gold medal in the evening session on Tuesday, also for Arena of Valor.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Esports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Hangzhou 2022 updates: India equestrian team wins gold, sailor Neha wins silver, Men’s volleyball IND vs PAK score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thailand wins Asian Games’ first esports medal
    Reuters
  3. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball: Pakistan leads third set vs India in 5th/6th classification match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sailing at Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur wins Girls’ Dinghy- ILCA4 silver medal, Eabad Ali bags Men’s Windsurfer RS:X bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy keep medal hopes in sight
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Thailand wins Asian Games’ first esports medal
    Reuters
  2. Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy keep medal hopes in sight
    Rakesh Rao
  3. India badminton squad for Asian Games 2023: Full teams for men and women
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Full Badminton schedule, dates, time, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. India athletics squad for Asian Games 2023: Full list of athletes in contingent, team news, previous performance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Hangzhou 2022 updates: India equestrian team wins gold, sailor Neha wins silver, Men’s volleyball IND vs PAK score
    Team Sportstar
  2. Thailand wins Asian Games’ first esports medal
    Reuters
  3. IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023, Men’s Volleyball: Pakistan leads third set vs India in 5th/6th classification match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sailing at Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur wins Girls’ Dinghy- ILCA4 silver medal, Eabad Ali bags Men’s Windsurfer RS:X bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy keep medal hopes in sight
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment