Asian Games 2023: India’s Equestrian Dressage team wins gold after 41 years

India won Equestrian Dressage team gold at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 14:53 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Equestrian Dressage team wins gold at Asian Games 2022.
India’s Equestrian Dressage team wins gold at Asian Games 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India's Equestrian Dressage team wins gold at Asian Games 2022.

Indian equestrian dressage team won gold at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.

This is India’s maiden podium finish in the event at the Asiads.

The Indian team, comprising of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla clinched the gold in equestrian after 41 years

More to follow...

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023

