Asian Games 2023: India’s Equestrian Dressage team wins gold after 41 years

Indian equestrian dressage team won gold at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.

This is India’s maiden podium finish in the event at the Asiads.

🥇 First Asiad gold in equestrian after 1982!



India wins gold in team dressage. The team features Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla who finished with a score of 209.205, pipping China and Hong Kong who completed the podium.

The Indian team, comprising of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla clinched the gold in equestrian after 41 years

