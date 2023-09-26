Asian Games 2023: India’s Equestrian Dressage team wins gold after 41 years

Indian equestrian dressage team won gold at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday.
This is India’s maiden podium finish in the event at the Asiads.
The Indian team, comprising of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla clinched the gold in equestrian after 41 years
More to follow...
