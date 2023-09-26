FACT CHECK: Did Jyothi Yarraji win gold for India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

Ace sprinter Jyothi Yarraji is part of the Indian athletics squad for her maiden Asian Games at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China and will be in the 100m hurdles event.

Yarraji was credited with winning gold in the 100m hurdles event by renowned singer Asha Bhosle through a post on social media platform X.

Sportstar did a fact check on the claim to find whether the sprinter from Andhra Pradesh actually managed to bag the top spot in the event at the 2023 Asian Games

Claim: Jyothi Yarraji won gold in 100m hurdles event at the 2023 Asian Games

The post by Asha Bhosle on X, claimed that Yarraji had won gold in the 100m hurdles event and had a video attached to it which showed the sprinter from Andhra Pradesh finishing first in the hurdles event.

Heartiest congratulations to Yaraaji from Andhra Pradesh for winning the Gold for 100mts hurdles at the Asian Games 🇮🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/QzrfhyGmfV — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 26, 2023

FACT CHECK

The women’s 100m hurdles event at the 2023 Asian Games has not yet begun and is slated to start on September 30. The video shared on social media is from Yarraji’s gold at the Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok in July 2023.

The end of the video also displays the Asian Athletics Championships logo as Yarraji celebrates her victory.

@JyothiYarraji bags the 1⃣st🥇for 🇮🇳 at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships 2023 🥳



The #TOPSchemeAthlete clocked a time of 13.09s in Women's 100m Hurdles Event.



Meanwhile, her counterpart Nithya Ramaraj clocked 13.55s & finished 4⃣th at the event. pic.twitter.com/WPGCcHHoOM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 13, 2023

Verdict - FALSE

Jyothi Yarraji has not won gold for India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou yet, though she is a strong contender going into the event.

Tune in to Asian Games 2023 action on September 30, 2023 as Jyothi Yarraji will participate in the Women 100m Hurdles Round 1 event. The finals of the event is set to take place on October 1.