FACT CHECK: Did Jyothi Yarraji win gold for India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

The 24-year-old sprinter from Andhra Pradesh was reported to have won gold for India in the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 14:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh won gold in women's 100m run in the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh won gold in women’s 100m run in the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh won gold in women’s 100m run in the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

Ace sprinter Jyothi Yarraji is part of the Indian athletics squad for her maiden Asian Games at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, China and will be in the 100m hurdles event.

Yarraji was credited with winning gold in the 100m hurdles event by renowned singer Asha Bhosle through a post on social media platform X.

ALSO READ: For which sports does Asian Games act as Olympic qualifier?

Sportstar did a fact check on the claim to find whether the sprinter from Andhra Pradesh actually managed to bag the top spot in the event at the 2023 Asian Games

Claim: Jyothi Yarraji won gold in 100m hurdles event at the 2023 Asian Games

The post by Asha Bhosle on X, claimed that Yarraji had won gold in the 100m hurdles event and had a video attached to it which showed the sprinter from Andhra Pradesh finishing first in the hurdles event.

FACT CHECK

The women’s 100m hurdles event at the 2023 Asian Games has not yet begun and is slated to start on September 30. The video shared on social media is from Yarraji’s gold at the Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok in July 2023.

The end of the video also displays the Asian Athletics Championships logo as Yarraji celebrates her victory.

Verdict - FALSE

Jyothi Yarraji has not won gold for India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou yet, though she is a strong contender going into the event.

Tune in to Asian Games 2023 action on September 30, 2023 as Jyothi Yarraji will participate in the Women 100m Hurdles Round 1 event. The finals of the event is set to take place on October 1.

