Sailing at Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur wins Girls’ Dinghy- ILCA4 silver medal

Thakur’s net score - 27 - was way off that of the eventual winner, Thailand’s Noppassorn Khunboonjan.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 11:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Neha Thakur, 17, won the silver medal in the girls' dinghy-ILCA4 event of sailing at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: EZRA SHAW/Getty Images via AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Neha Thakur, 17, won the silver medal in the girls’ dinghy-ILCA4 event of sailing at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: EZRA SHAW/Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Neha Thakur, 17, won the silver medal in the girls’ dinghy-ILCA4 event of sailing at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: EZRA SHAW/Getty Images via AFP

Neha Thakur, 17, won the silver medal in the girls’ dinghy-ILCA4 event of sailing at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Thakur’s net score - 27 - was way off that of the eventual winner, Noppassorn Khunboonjan. The Thai sailor notched 16 points.

Keira Marie Carlyle finished third, notching up a net total of 28.

INDIA AT THE ASIAN-GAMES-2023 | OVERALL MEDALS TALLY - SEPTEMBER 26

Thakur’s silver confirmed India’s first medal in sailing and 12th overall for India in the Asian Games.

India remains on sixth place in medal tally with two gold, four silver and six bronze while China continue to reign supreme with 70 medal that includes 40 golds.

More to follow...

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

