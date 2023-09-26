Sailing at Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur wins Girls’ Dinghy- ILCA4 silver medal

Neha Thakur, 17, won the silver medal in the girls’ dinghy-ILCA4 event of sailing at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Thakur’s net score - 27 - was way off that of the eventual winner, Noppassorn Khunboonjan. The Thai sailor notched 16 points.

Keira Marie Carlyle finished third, notching up a net total of 28.

INDIA AT THE ASIAN-GAMES-2023 | OVERALL MEDALS TALLY - SEPTEMBER 26

Thakur’s silver confirmed India’s first medal in sailing and 12th overall for India in the Asian Games.

India remains on sixth place in medal tally with two gold, four silver and six bronze while China continue to reign supreme with 70 medal that includes 40 golds.

More to follow...