Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 26 - LIVE - India remains 6th after Neha Thakur wins first medal in sailing; Divyansh-Ramita misses bronze in 10m air rifle mixed team

India won its 12th medal at the Asian Games 2023 when the 17-year-old Neha Thakur confirmed second position to win a silver in the Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 event in Sailing on Tuesday.

Earlier, team India narrowly missed its first medal of September 26 when the duo of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita failed to go past Korea, losing 18-16 in the bronze-medal match of the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

The medal tally stands at two gold, four silver and six bronze to a total of 12 medals, which kept India at the sixth position in the medal table.

China continued to dominate the medals tally with a whopping 40 gold medals which formed a majority of its overall tally of 70.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 40 21 9 70 2 Republic of Korea 11 10 15 36 3 Japan 5 14 12 31 4 Uzbekistan 4 5 6 15 5 Hong Kong, China 3 4 7 14 6 India 2 4 6 12 7 Chinese Taipei 2 1 5 8 8 Indonesia 1 1 4 6 9 Thailand 1 0 2 3 10 Macao, China 1 0 1 2

*Table last updated at 11:30 AM IST.