India won its 15th medal of the Asian Games 2023 when the women’s team clinched the silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at Hangzhou on Wednesday.
Earlier, India slipped to seventh place in the medals tally after Thailand bagged five gold to move into the sixth position. China continued to assert its domination with 56 golds in a tally of a total of 99 medals at the time of writing.
The medal tally stands at three gold, five silver and seven bronze to a total of 15 medals.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|56
|30
|13
|99
|2
|Republic of Korea
|15
|16
|20
|51
|3
|Japan
|9
|21
|20
|50
|4
|Uzbekistan
|5
|6
|11
|22
|5
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|5
|11
|21
|6
|Thailand
|5
|1
|5
|11
|7
|India
|3
|5
|7
|15
|8
|Indonesia
|3
|1
|5
|9
|9
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|3
|3
|8
|10
|Iran
|1
|4
|5
|10
*Table last updated 8:30 AM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 50m 3P team event
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - India wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions women’s team event; Stands on 7th with 3 golds, 15 medal in total
- Spain routs Switzerland in front of record crowd in first home match since Women’s World Cup title
- Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins silver in women’s 50m 3p team, Sift Kaur breaks National Record
- Inter Miami to wait until ‘last moment’ to decide on Messi fitness for US Open Cup final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE