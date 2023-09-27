Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - India wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions women’s team event; Stands on 7th with 3 golds, 15 medal in total

India won its 15th medal of the Asian Games 2023 when the women’s team clinched the silver medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at Hangzhou on Wednesday.

Earlier, India slipped to seventh place in the medals tally after Thailand bagged five gold to move into the sixth position. China continued to assert its domination with 56 golds in a tally of a total of 99 medals at the time of writing.

The medal tally stands at three gold, five silver and seven bronze to a total of 15 medals.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 56 30 13 99 2 Republic of Korea 15 16 20 51 3 Japan 9 21 20 50 4 Uzbekistan 5 6 11 22 5 Hong Kong, China 5 5 11 21 6 Thailand 5 1 5 11 7 India 3 5 7 15 8 Indonesia 3 1 5 9 9 Chinese Taipei 2 3 3 8 10 Iran 1 4 5 10

*Table last updated 8:30 AM IST.