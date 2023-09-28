Asian Games 2023, September 28, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins 10m Air Pistol team gold, Roshibina Devi bags silver in Wushu; women’s badminton team reaches quarters

September 28, 2023 07:14

Wushu: Roshibina Devi wins silver in women’s 60kg

India’s Roshibina Devi is up against China’s Wu Xiaowei.

Wu gets some valuable points for a takedown. Roshibina gets hold of her Chinese opponent’s leg but is unable to push her off the mat.

The judges rule that Wu wins the first round and leads 1-0.

Roshibina Devi takes down Wu early in the second round. The Indian needs to win this round to keep her gold medal hopes alive. Both players attacking each others thighs with quick kicks. A kick in the torso from Wu towards the end.

And the judges rule that Wu wins the second round too. That’s it.

Roshibina Devi wins silver in women’s 60kg in Wushu, an upgrade from her bronze from 2018.

