Live

Asian Games 2023, September 28, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins 10m Air Pistol team gold, Roshibina Devi bags silver in Wushu; women’s badminton team reaches quarters

Asian Games 2023: Follow live updates from India’s events at the Hangzhou 2022 Games on September 28.

Updated : Sep 28, 2023 08:36 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver medal in the Women's 60 kg Wushu event at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday.
India's Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver medal in the Women's 60 kg Wushu event at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI
India's Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver medal in the Women's 60 kg Wushu event at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Updates of Asian Games 2023 events on September 28.

  • September 28, 2023 08:36
    Golf (Women’s 1st round)

    India’s Aditi Ashok is tied-second with a score of 5-under after 17 holes in the first round.

    Pranavi Urs is T17 after finishing with 1-under while Avani Prashanth is T21 after finishing even par.

  • September 28, 2023 08:31
    Cycling: Women’s sprint Qualifying

    India’s Triyasha Paul, with a timing of 11.616s, finishes 15th in qualifying round and makes it to 1/16 Finals.

    Mayuri Dhanraj Lute finishes last and that’s it for her in this event.

  • September 28, 2023 08:21
    Table Tennis: Defeat for Manika-Sathiyan pair in mixed doubles round of 16

    The Indian pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra looked well on their way to booking a spot in the quarterfinals but ends up losing 2-3 (11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 3-11) to Singapore’s Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Zeng Jian.

  • September 28, 2023 08:18
    Swimming: Virdhawal, Shivangi fail to qualify for finals

    Shivangi Sarma finishes 18th overall in the women’s 50m freestyle heats.

    For Virdhawal Khade, it is 19th position in men’s 50m butterfly heats.

  • September 28, 2023 08:17
    Roshibina Devi after the Wushu final
  • September 28, 2023 08:10
    Cycling: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo loses in sprint quarterfinals

    David Beckham Elkatohchoongo’s run ends in the men’s sprint event after a defeat to Japan’s Kaiya Ota in the quarterfinals.

    The Indian will now compete in the race for 5th-8th places later in the day.

  • September 28, 2023 08:02
    Table Tennis: Sreeja-Harmeet pair exits

    Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai have been knocked out of the mixed doubles event after a 0-3 (4-11, 6-11, 10-12) defeat to Thailand’s Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang.

  • September 28, 2023 07:54
    Shooting: India wins Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team gold

    Indian trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema finish with a total of 1734, beating China for the team gold by a single point.

    Vietnam wins bronze with 1730.

    Sarabjot (580) and Arjun (578) finish 5th and 8th respectively and qualify for the individual final which takes place at 9AM IST today.

    Shiva (576) finishes 14th.

    Indian shooters clinch gold in 10m air pistol team event at Asian Games 2023

    Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal accumulated a combined 1734 points to edge past second-placed China, which finished with 1733.

  • September 28, 2023 07:34
    Badminton (Women’s Team): India through to quarterfinals

    After P V Sindhu’s one-sided win in the first singles, Ashmita Chaliha too completes a dominant victory - 21-2, 21-3 - in the second.

    In the third singles, Anupama Upadhyaya wins 21-0, 21-2 against Khulangoo Baatar.

    India ends the tie 3-0 and progresses to the quarterfinals.

  • September 28, 2023 07:14
    Wushu: Roshibina Devi wins silver in women’s 60kg

    India’s Roshibina Devi is up against China’s Wu Xiaowei.

    Wu gets some valuable points for a takedown. Roshibina gets hold of her Chinese opponent’s leg but is unable to push her off the mat.

    The judges rule that Wu wins the first round and leads 1-0.

    Roshibina Devi takes down Wu early in the second round. The Indian needs to win this round to keep her gold medal hopes alive. Both players attacking each others thighs with quick kicks. A kick in the torso from Wu towards the end.

    And the judges rule that Wu wins the second round too. That’s it.

    Roshibina Devi wins silver in women’s 60kg in Wushu, an upgrade from her bronze from 2018.

    Asian Games 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver medal in Wushu in 60kg category

    Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver medal in Wushu in the women’s 60kg Sanda category in Hanzghou, China, on Thursday.

  • September 28, 2023 07:00
    Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Qualification

    Arjun ends second series with a score of 96 and the Indian shooter is currently at 14th.

    Shiva improves in second series - 96.

    Sarabjot ends second series with the same score as the first one - 95.

    Arjun is done with his third series and after beginning with seven 10s, he finishes with three 9s - total 97. He moves up to 6th.

  • September 28, 2023 06:59
    Golf (Women’s Event): Aditi Ashok moves up

    Aditi Ashok is tied-sixth after a score of 3-under in 10 holes. She had two birdies on the back nine and she starts the front nine with another.

    Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth both are tied-17th with a score of 1-under after 12 holes.

  • September 28, 2023 06:56
    Badminton (Women’s Team): India vs Mongolia - 2nd singles

    After P V Sindhu’s easy win in the opening singles, young Ashmita Chaliha faces Kherlen Darkhanbaatar in the second tie in this round of 16 match.

    Left-hander Chaliha wins the first game 21-2.

  • September 28, 2023 06:46
    Shooting: Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification, Skeet Mixed Team Qualification begin

    Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal are competing in the men’s 10m air pistol qualification.

    Arjun scores 97 in Series 1. For Shiva, it is 92. Sarabjot ends it with 95.

    Follow the detailed coverage here.

    Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Men’s 10m air pistol qualification underway; Skeet mixed team event later; Streaming info

    Get live updates, scores and highlights from the shooting events at the Asian Games, happening on September 28.

  • September 28, 2023 06:30
    Badminton: India vs Mongolia Round of 16 match in women’s team event is underway

    In first singles match, P V Sindhu is up against Myagmartseren Ganbaatar.

    Sindhu easily wins the opening game 21-2. The Indian shuttler wraps up the first tie 21-2, 21-3. India leads 1-0.

  • September 28, 2023 06:18
    Golf (Women’s Individual Event)

    India’s Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok in action.

    Avani and Pranavi have played through the back nine holes in the first round and both of them are on even par.

    Aditi is 1-under after eight holes.

  • September 28, 2023 06:10
    The incredible Roshibina Devi story

    Roshibina Devi, the fighter from Manipur, ready to ‘give her life’ for Asian Games 2023 gold in Wushu

    Roshibina beat Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen of Vietnam to make the women’s 60kg Sanda final at the Asian Games 2023, her first and India’s second Sanda final in Wushu.

  • September 28, 2023 05:54
    Updated Medals Tally

    Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - Sift Kaur wins gold with WR in shooting; India wins gold, silver in shooting team event; Stands on 6th with 5 golds, 20 medal in total

    Asian Games 2023: India slipped to seventh place after Thailand bagged five gold to move into the sixth position. China continued to assert its domination with 56 golds.

  • September 28, 2023 05:48
    In case you missed it, here are the highlights from yesterday

    Asian Games 2023 Highlights, September 27: Sift Samra wins gold with World Record; Women’s 25m Pistol team wins gold; Roshibina through to Wushu final; India 7th with 22 medals

    Asian Games 2023: Follow Highlights from India’s events at the Hangzhou 2022 Games on September 27.

  • September 28, 2023 05:42
    Where to watch Asian Games in India?

    The live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming of the same can be found on the Sony Liv app and website.

  • September 28, 2023 05:38
    Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating today (Timings in IST)

    GOLF

    4 AM onwards: Women’s Team/Individual Round 1

    8 AM onwards: Men’s Team/ Individual Round 1

    SHOOTING

    6:30 AM: 10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification- Arjun Singh, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh

    10m Air Pistol Men’s Team Final- Arjun Singh, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh

    Skeet Mixed Team’s Qualification-Anant Jeet Singh, Ganemat Sekhon

    (Medal Events subject to qualification)

    BADMINTON

    6:30 AM onwards: Women’s team R16- India vs Mongolia

    BRIDGE

    6:30 AM onwards: Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-5

    11 AM onwards: Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-6

    Women’s Team Round Robin 1-4

    1:30 PM onwards: Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-7

    Women’s Team Round Robin 1-5

    4 PM onwards: Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-8

    WUSHU

    7 AM onwards: Women’s 60kg final- Roshibina Devi

    CYCLING

    7:30 AM onwards: Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4- Niraj kumar

    7:48 AM onwards: Men’s Sprint Quarterfinals- David Beckham

    8:00 AM onwards: Women’s sprint Qualifying- Mayuri Dhanraj Lute, Triyasha Paul

    (Other rounds subject to qualification)

    SWIMMING

    7:30 AM: Women’s 50m Freestyle - Heats - Shivangi Sarma

    7:40 AM: Men’s 50m Butterfly -Heats- Virdhawal Khade

    8:51 AM: Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

    9:05 AM: Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay

    (Medal rounds subject to qualification)

    TABLE TENNIS

    7:30 AM: Mixed Doubles R16- Sathiyan G/ Manika Batra

    Mixed Doubles R16- Harmeet Desai/ Sreeja Akula

    8:30 AM: Women’s Singles R32- Sreeja Akula

    9:15 AM: Women’s Singles R32- Manika Batra

    10 AM: Men’s Doubles R32- Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar

    10:35 AM: Men’s Doubles R32- Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan G

    1:30 PM: Women’s Doubles R32- Sreeja Akula/Divya Chitale

    2:05 PM: Women’s Doubles R32- Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee

    2:40 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 32- Sharath Kamal

    3:25 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 32- Sathiyan G

    (Other rounds subject to qualification)

    SQUASH

    10 AM: Women’s Team Pool B- India vs Malaysia

    1:30 PM: Men’s Team Pool A- India vs Nepal

    EQUESTRIAN

    11:30 AM: Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle (medal event)- Sudipti, Divyakriti, Hriday, Anush

    TENNIS

    Not before 11:30 AM: Men’s Doubles Semifinal- Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan

    Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal- Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna

    ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

    12 PM onwards: Women’s Vault Final- Pranati Nayak

    BOXING

    12 PM: Women’s 57-60Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Jaismine

    5:30 PM: Men’s 46-51Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Deepak

    6:45 PM: Men’s 63.5-71Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Nishant Dev

    FOOTBALL

    5 PM: Men’s Round of 16- India vs Saudi Arabia

    HOCKEY

    6:15 PM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A- India vs Japan

