Asian Games 2023, September 28, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins 10m Air Pistol team gold, Roshibina Devi bags silver in Wushu; women’s badminton team reaches quarters

- September 28, 2023 08:36Golf (Women’s 1st round)
India’s Aditi Ashok is tied-second with a score of 5-under after 17 holes in the first round.
Pranavi Urs is T17 after finishing with 1-under while Avani Prashanth is T21 after finishing even par.
- September 28, 2023 08:31Cycling: Women’s sprint Qualifying
India’s Triyasha Paul, with a timing of 11.616s, finishes 15th in qualifying round and makes it to 1/16 Finals.
Mayuri Dhanraj Lute finishes last and that’s it for her in this event.
- September 28, 2023 08:21Table Tennis: Defeat for Manika-Sathiyan pair in mixed doubles round of 16
The Indian pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra looked well on their way to booking a spot in the quarterfinals but ends up losing 2-3 (11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 3-11) to Singapore’s Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Zeng Jian.
- September 28, 2023 08:18Swimming: Virdhawal, Shivangi fail to qualify for finals
Shivangi Sarma finishes 18th overall in the women’s 50m freestyle heats.
For Virdhawal Khade, it is 19th position in men’s 50m butterfly heats.
- September 28, 2023 08:17Roshibina Devi after the Wushu final
- September 28, 2023 08:10Cycling: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo loses in sprint quarterfinals
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo’s run ends in the men’s sprint event after a defeat to Japan’s Kaiya Ota in the quarterfinals.
The Indian will now compete in the race for 5th-8th places later in the day.
- September 28, 2023 08:02Table Tennis: Sreeja-Harmeet pair exits
Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai have been knocked out of the mixed doubles event after a 0-3 (4-11, 6-11, 10-12) defeat to Thailand’s Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang.
- September 28, 2023 07:54Shooting: India wins Men’s 10m Air Pistol Team gold
Indian trio of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema finish with a total of 1734, beating China for the team gold by a single point.
Vietnam wins bronze with 1730.
Sarabjot (580) and Arjun (578) finish 5th and 8th respectively and qualify for the individual final which takes place at 9AM IST today.
Shiva (576) finishes 14th.
- September 28, 2023 07:34Badminton (Women’s Team): India through to quarterfinals
After P V Sindhu’s one-sided win in the first singles, Ashmita Chaliha too completes a dominant victory - 21-2, 21-3 - in the second.
In the third singles, Anupama Upadhyaya wins 21-0, 21-2 against Khulangoo Baatar.
India ends the tie 3-0 and progresses to the quarterfinals.
- September 28, 2023 07:14Wushu: Roshibina Devi wins silver in women’s 60kg
India’s Roshibina Devi is up against China’s Wu Xiaowei.
Wu gets some valuable points for a takedown. Roshibina gets hold of her Chinese opponent’s leg but is unable to push her off the mat.
The judges rule that Wu wins the first round and leads 1-0.
Roshibina Devi takes down Wu early in the second round. The Indian needs to win this round to keep her gold medal hopes alive. Both players attacking each others thighs with quick kicks. A kick in the torso from Wu towards the end.
And the judges rule that Wu wins the second round too. That’s it.
Roshibina Devi wins silver in women’s 60kg in Wushu, an upgrade from her bronze from 2018.
- September 28, 2023 07:00Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Qualification
Arjun ends second series with a score of 96 and the Indian shooter is currently at 14th.
Shiva improves in second series - 96.
Sarabjot ends second series with the same score as the first one - 95.
Arjun is done with his third series and after beginning with seven 10s, he finishes with three 9s - total 97. He moves up to 6th.
- September 28, 2023 06:59Golf (Women’s Event): Aditi Ashok moves up
Aditi Ashok is tied-sixth after a score of 3-under in 10 holes. She had two birdies on the back nine and she starts the front nine with another.
Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth both are tied-17th with a score of 1-under after 12 holes.
- September 28, 2023 06:56Badminton (Women’s Team): India vs Mongolia - 2nd singles
After P V Sindhu’s easy win in the opening singles, young Ashmita Chaliha faces Kherlen Darkhanbaatar in the second tie in this round of 16 match.
Left-hander Chaliha wins the first game 21-2.
- September 28, 2023 06:46Shooting: Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification, Skeet Mixed Team Qualification begin
Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal are competing in the men’s 10m air pistol qualification.
Arjun scores 97 in Series 1. For Shiva, it is 92. Sarabjot ends it with 95.
- September 28, 2023 06:30Badminton: India vs Mongolia Round of 16 match in women’s team event is underway
In first singles match, P V Sindhu is up against Myagmartseren Ganbaatar.
Sindhu easily wins the opening game 21-2. The Indian shuttler wraps up the first tie 21-2, 21-3. India leads 1-0.
- September 28, 2023 06:18Golf (Women’s Individual Event)
India’s Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok in action.
Avani and Pranavi have played through the back nine holes in the first round and both of them are on even par.
Aditi is 1-under after eight holes.
- September 28, 2023 06:10The incredible Roshibina Devi story
- September 28, 2023 05:54Updated Medals Tally
Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - Sift Kaur wins gold with WR in shooting; India wins gold, silver in shooting team event; Stands on 6th with 5 golds, 20 medal in total
Asian Games 2023: India slipped to seventh place after Thailand bagged five gold to move into the sixth position. China continued to assert its domination with 56 golds.
- September 28, 2023 05:48In case you missed it, here are the highlights from yesterday
- September 28, 2023 05:42Where to watch Asian Games in India?
The live telecast of the Asian Games is available on the Sony Sports Network while the live streaming of the same can be found on the Sony Liv app and website.
- September 28, 2023 05:38Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating today (Timings in IST)
GOLF
4 AM onwards: Women’s Team/Individual Round 1
8 AM onwards: Men’s Team/ Individual Round 1
SHOOTING
6:30 AM: 10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification- Arjun Singh, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh
10m Air Pistol Men’s Team Final- Arjun Singh, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh
Skeet Mixed Team’s Qualification-Anant Jeet Singh, Ganemat Sekhon
(Medal Events subject to qualification)
BADMINTON
6:30 AM onwards: Women’s team R16- India vs Mongolia
BRIDGE
6:30 AM onwards: Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-5
11 AM onwards: Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-6
Women’s Team Round Robin 1-4
1:30 PM onwards: Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-7
Women’s Team Round Robin 1-5
4 PM onwards: Men’s/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-8
WUSHU
7 AM onwards: Women’s 60kg final- Roshibina Devi
CYCLING
7:30 AM onwards: Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4- Niraj kumar
7:48 AM onwards: Men’s Sprint Quarterfinals- David Beckham
8:00 AM onwards: Women’s sprint Qualifying- Mayuri Dhanraj Lute, Triyasha Paul
(Other rounds subject to qualification)
SWIMMING
7:30 AM: Women’s 50m Freestyle - Heats - Shivangi Sarma
7:40 AM: Men’s 50m Butterfly -Heats- Virdhawal Khade
8:51 AM: Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay
9:05 AM: Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay
(Medal rounds subject to qualification)
TABLE TENNIS
7:30 AM: Mixed Doubles R16- Sathiyan G/ Manika Batra
Mixed Doubles R16- Harmeet Desai/ Sreeja Akula
8:30 AM: Women’s Singles R32- Sreeja Akula
9:15 AM: Women’s Singles R32- Manika Batra
10 AM: Men’s Doubles R32- Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar
10:35 AM: Men’s Doubles R32- Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan G
1:30 PM: Women’s Doubles R32- Sreeja Akula/Divya Chitale
2:05 PM: Women’s Doubles R32- Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee
2:40 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 32- Sharath Kamal
3:25 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 32- Sathiyan G
(Other rounds subject to qualification)
SQUASH
10 AM: Women’s Team Pool B- India vs Malaysia
1:30 PM: Men’s Team Pool A- India vs Nepal
EQUESTRIAN
11:30 AM: Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle (medal event)- Sudipti, Divyakriti, Hriday, Anush
TENNIS
Not before 11:30 AM: Men’s Doubles Semifinal- Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal- Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
12 PM onwards: Women’s Vault Final- Pranati Nayak
BOXING
12 PM: Women’s 57-60Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Jaismine
5:30 PM: Men’s 46-51Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Deepak
6:45 PM: Men’s 63.5-71Kg - Preliminaries - R16- Nishant Dev
FOOTBALL
5 PM: Men’s Round of 16- India vs Saudi Arabia
HOCKEY
6:15 PM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A- India vs Japan
