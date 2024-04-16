MagazineBuy Print

Former Australia player Slater collapses after being refused bail in domestic violence case

The 54-year-old had to be helped to his feet by court staff after falling to the floor when a Queensland magistrate turned down his bail application, local media reported

Published : Apr 16, 2024 12:15 IST , MAROOCHYDORE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Michael Slater pictured after announcing his retirement from First-Class cricket.
Former Test cricketer Michael Slater reportedly collapsed in an Australian court on Tuesday after being refused bail on more than a dozen charges, including some relating to stalking.

The 54-year-old had to be helped to his feet by court staff after falling to the floor when a Queensland magistrate turned down his bail application, local media reported.

The television commentator and former batsman is accused of domestic violence offences as well as common assault and unlawful stalking. Among the allegations against him, police said Slater sent unwanted text messages and made intimidating phone calls over the last six months.

He is due to appear in court again at the end of May. The court heard Slater has mental health conditions that can result in “impulsive and reckless” behaviour, ABC News reported.

Slater played 74 Test matches from 1993-2001, chalking up more than 5,000 runs for Australia including 14 centuries.

He also played 42 One-Day Internationals before retiring in 2004.

Michael Slater /

Australia

