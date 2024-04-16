MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Travis Head wants Sunrisers Hyderabad to cross 300 after RCB demolition

After breaking its own record of the highest IPL total, the in-form opener said SRH has enough firepower in its middle order to score 300 runs in an innings

Published : Apr 16, 2024 11:30 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Travis Head after scoring century during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Travis Head after scoring century during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH /THE HINDU
After breaking the Indian Premier League’s highest total record for a second time this season by racking up 287 runs on Monday, Sunrisers Hyderabad is now looking to breach the 300-mark, its in-form opener Travis Head said.

Hyderabad set a new mark last month by posting 277-3 against Mumbai Indians but bettered that by making 287-3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Pat Cummins-led side won the match by 25 runs.

ALSO WATCH | Glenn Maxwell reveals he asked RCB for mental and physical break

Head set the tone against Bengaluru with a fiery 102 off 41 balls while South African Heinrich Klaasen made a breezy 67.

“(Our total) needs a three in front of it, does it now?” Head said at the end of the Hyderabad innings on Monday.

“We’ve got guys like Klaasen, (Abdul) Samad and Nitish (Kumar Reddy)... We’ve got some power through the middle, and we want to keep just putting the foot down as much as we can.

“We know that’s not always guaranteed, but at the moment I think we’re setting it up really well in each game and getting to the score that we need.”

Former champion Hyderabad is now fourth in the points table following its fourth win in six matches.

Bengaluru, led by South African Faf du Plessis, dropped to the bottom of the 10-team league following its sixth defeat in seven matches.

