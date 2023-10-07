MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rapinoe bids farewell as record NWSL crowd, sports greats pay tribute

The twice World Cup winner, who helped form OL Reign’s identity from its inception and spent the entirety of her 11-season NWSL career with the club, bid farewell at Lumen Field, the home stadium of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 09:35 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe waves during a ceremony honouring her career.
OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe waves during a ceremony honouring her career. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe waves during a ceremony honouring her career. | Photo Credit: AP

Megan Rapinoe received a hero’s sendoff from a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) record crowd of 34,130 on Friday, as the OL Reign stalwart played her final regular season home game, a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit, in Seattle.

The twice World Cup winner, who helped form OL Reign’s identity from its inception and spent the entirety of her 11-season NWSL career with the club, bid farewell at Lumen Field, the home stadium of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

“It just feels like home. It was always the safest place,” Rapinoe, 38, said of her time in Seattle.

“This was just always the place where I could be myself.”

Rapinoe’s team mates took the field in number 15 warmup shirts in her honour before a video tribute featuring sports icons, including tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King and Seattle baseball great Ken Griffey Jr., played in the stadium.

“I am a little bit at a loss for words,” the Olympic champion and 2019 Ballon d’Or winner said in on-field remarks after the match.

“To be able to play here my whole career, in one city... it’s just really special to be able to have this.”

Also read | Euro 2024 qualifiers: Belgium seeks to beef up midfield with uncapped Mandela Keita

Rapinoe had already called time on her international career, wearing the U.S. crest for the last time last month in friendly against South Africa.

Her fourth and final World Cup campaign ended disastrously this year as the Americans suffered their worst-ever performance at the global showcase when they exited in the Round of 16.

The draw on Friday was not what OL Reign had hoped for on a hunt for a place in the playoffs, as Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury stopped two fine attempts by Rapinoe in the 50th and 61st minutes.

OL Reign keeper Claudia Dickey leapt up to stop Spirit midfielder Dorian Bailey’s shot from outside the box in the 89th minute and made a superb effort to thwart two stoppage-time attempts from Rapinoe’s national team mate Trinity Rodman.

Players from each side hugged Rapinoe as she stepped off the field to a roars from the crowd, which included her five-time Olympic basketball gold medallist fiance Sue Bird.

“It’s been such an incredibly journey,” said Rapinoe. “Thank you - to everyone.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Megan Rapinoe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: 100 medals for India as women’s kabaddi team wins GOLD; Ojas wins GOLD, Abhishek bags SILVER in men’s compound final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rapinoe bids farewell as record NWSL crowd, sports greats pay tribute
    Reuters
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Toss Update, ICC World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Bangladesh or Afghanistan?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG streaming info, head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Why Iran’s Kabaddi gold medal defence won’t be easy in Hangzhou Asian games
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Rapinoe bids farewell as record NWSL crowd, sports greats pay tribute
    Reuters
  2. MLS: Messi could return as Miami hopes to boost playoff chances
    AFP
  3. Manchester United to honour late Cathy Ferguson, wife of former manager Alex Ferguson
    AP
  4. Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample also confirms presence of testosterone - reports 
    AFP
  5. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente calls up uncapped duo Oihan Sancet, Fran Garcia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 7 updates, medal tally: 100 medals for India as women’s kabaddi team wins GOLD; Ojas wins GOLD, Abhishek bags SILVER in men’s compound final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rapinoe bids farewell as record NWSL crowd, sports greats pay tribute
    Reuters
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Toss Update, ICC World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Bangladesh or Afghanistan?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: BAN vs AFG streaming info, head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Why Iran’s Kabaddi gold medal defence won’t be easy in Hangzhou Asian games
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment