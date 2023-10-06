MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United to honour late Cathy Ferguson, wife of former manager Alex Ferguson

Cathy Ferguson was described by the club as a “tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Published : Oct 06, 2023 22:55 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE - Sir Alex Ferguson with his wife Cathy Ferguson at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sept. 8, 2022. Flags at Old Trafford have been lowered to half-staff following the death of the wife of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.
infoIcon

Flags at Old Trafford were lowered to half-staff Friday following the death of the wife of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

Cathy Ferguson died at the age of 84, United said in a statement sent on behalf of the Ferguson family.

She was described by the club as a “tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

Alex Ferguson quit as United manager in 2013 after more than 26 years in charge and said spending more time with Cathy and his family was one of the reasons behind his decision.

Flags at Old Trafford were lowered as a tribute, and the team will wear black armbands for the Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday.

United’s women’s team will do the same in its match against Arsenal later Friday.

