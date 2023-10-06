Euro 2024 qualifiers: New goalkeeper picked for injury-depleted Netherlands squad

The Netherlands named a new goalkeeping option for this month’s two European Championship qualifiers against France and Greece but must do without key injured players as it battles for a place at next year’s finals in Germany.
Coach Ronald Koeman on Friday named uncapped Nick Olij from Sparta Rotterdam in place of Andries Noppert, who was the team’s first-choice goalkeeper at last year’s World Cup but has been dropped.
ALSO READ: Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann’s first Germany squad for friendlies vs US, Mexico
Injury to Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay leaves the Dutch depleted for the clashes against France in Amsterdam on October 13 and Greece away in Athens on October 16.
Koeman has recalled the Ajax Amsterdam striking duo Steven Bergwijn and Brian Brobbey as well as the German-based wingback Jeremie Frimpong, who has been called up previously but is yet to win a cap.
The Dutch have nine points from four matches in Group B and are six points behind leader France, which has a 100% record. Greece is also on nine points but has played one match more than the Dutch, while Ireland is in the fourth spot in the group on three points.
Netherlands squad
