Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann’s first Germany squad for friendlies vs US, Mexico

Germany has recalled defender Mats Hummels as manager Julian Nagelsmann on Friday named his first squad for this month’s international friendlies against the United States and Mexico.
Nagelsmann was appointed to the role last month in place of Hansi Flick, who left Germany after its 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match, which followed several months of mediocre performances from the four-time world champions.
Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels, a 2014 World Cup winner, returns to the squad for the first time since he played 90 minutes in Germany’s last 16 defeat by England at the European Championship in 2021.
Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host 2034 World Cup
Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Mueller, restored to the squad for games against Japan and France last month, retains his spot while Bayer Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich, Union Berlin’s Kevin Behrens and Stuttgart’s Chris Fuehrich have been called up for the first time.
Germany takes on the United States in Connecticut on Oct. 14, before facing Mexico in Philadelphia on Oct. 17, where it will be looking to build momentum ahead of next year’s European Championship on home soil.
Squad
