MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann’s first Germany squad for friendlies vs US, Mexico

Nagelsmann was appointed to the role last month in place of Hansi Flick, who left Germany after its 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match, which followed several months of mediocre performances from the four-time world champions.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 15:58 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Julian Nagelsmann was appointed to the role last month in place of Hansi Flick.
FILE PHOTO: Julian Nagelsmann was appointed to the role last month in place of Hansi Flick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Julian Nagelsmann was appointed to the role last month in place of Hansi Flick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany has recalled defender Mats Hummels as manager Julian Nagelsmann on Friday named his first squad for this month’s international friendlies against the United States and Mexico.

Nagelsmann was appointed to the role last month in place of Hansi Flick, who left Germany after its 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match, which followed several months of mediocre performances from the four-time world champions.

Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels, a 2014 World Cup winner, returns to the squad for the first time since he played 90 minutes in Germany’s last 16 defeat by England at the European Championship in 2021.

Also read | Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host 2034 World Cup

Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Mueller, restored to the squad for games against Japan and France last month, retains his spot while Bayer Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich, Union Berlin’s Kevin Behrens and Stuttgart’s Chris Fuehrich have been called up for the first time.

Germany takes on the United States in Connecticut on Oct. 14, before facing Mexico in Philadelphia on Oct. 17, where it will be looking to build momentum ahead of next year’s European Championship on home soil.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Fulham), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)
Defenders: Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Suele (Borussia Dortmund), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Robin Gosens (Union Berlin)
Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (VfB Stuttgart)
Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Niclas Fuellkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Kevin Behrens (Union Berlin)

Related stories

Related Topics

Julian Nagelsmann /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 244/6 (42); Shadab, Nawaz aim for strong finish vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team wins silver in bridge
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan hockey final LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND leads 3-0 vs Defending Champion JPN in third quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India men win silver in recurve archery, bridge; three wrestlers bag bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s Recurve team wins silver, Prannoy, Sonam, Kiran win bronze; India 4th with 92 medals, 21 gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Hummels recalled in Nagelsmann’s first Germany squad for friendlies vs US, Mexico
    Reuters
  2. England boss Southgate hits out at VAR, says ‘I don’t like it’
    AFP
  3. England manager Southgate ‘not a fan’ of 2030 FIFA World Cup format
    Reuters
  4. Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host 2034 World Cup
    AP
  5. Europa League: Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille - De Zerbi
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 244/6 (42); Shadab, Nawaz aim for strong finish vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India men’s team wins silver in bridge
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan hockey final LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND leads 3-0 vs Defending Champion JPN in third quarter
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: India men win silver in recurve archery, bridge; three wrestlers bag bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Men’s Recurve team wins silver, Prannoy, Sonam, Kiran win bronze; India 4th with 92 medals, 21 gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment