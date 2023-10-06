MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England boss Southgate hits out at VAR, says ‘I don’t like it’

The off-field decision-making process has come under renewed fire this week after Liverpool was denied a fair goal in its 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 15:48 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference.
England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AP

England coach Gareth Southgate says VAR has done nothing to resolve the issue of controversial refereeing decisions, admitting he has never liked the technology.

The off-field decision-making process has come under renewed fire this week after Liverpool was denied a fair goal in its 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

There has been a huge fallout from the gaffe, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp calling for the game to be replayed while the referees body, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), has announced a review into VAR.

Southgate has always been against the system and says nothing has changed from when on-field decisions were final.

“Well, all I would say is everybody used to go to the pub and moan about the ref and they still go to the pub and moan about the ref,” he said.

“So I’m not sure what we’ve resolved, really. I don’t like it, never have, so I have sort of dismissed it.

Also read | Liverpool’s Gravenberch heading in the right direction: Klopp

“I just was always brought up as a kid that the referee’s decision was final. You might agree or disagree, but we have to get on with it. I didn’t ever feel we were going to resolve every issue.”

Southgate said there was unlikely to be a reversal in policy now that the system was in place.

“I think we are probably too far down the line now to go back but I didn’t like it from the off,” he said.

“Once you open up a technology opportunity, you are normally going that way and you have got to refine and improve on what happens. But yes, I don’t like it.”

Southgate, preparing for a friendly against Australia and a Euro 2024 qualifier against reigning champions Italy, said he felt sorry for fans, who are often left waiting for minutes while decisions were scrutinised.

“When I am at games I am always conscious that the only people who don’t know what is going on are the people who have paid to go,” he said. “I find that really difficult.”

He added: “The frustration, you can feel it in the stadium, you can feel the view.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Gareth Southgate

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 135/3 (24); Shakeel hits fifty to put PAK back in control vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  2. England boss Southgate hits out at VAR, says ‘I don’t like it’
    AFP
  3. India vs Japan hockey final LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: IND eyes Paris 2024 quota, gold medal vs JPN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Yash Dull named captain as Delhi announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
    PTI
  5. PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Five-ball over in Pakistan vs Netherlands due to umpiring error
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England boss Southgate hits out at VAR, says ‘I don’t like it’
    AFP
  2. England manager Southgate ‘not a fan’ of 2030 FIFA World Cup format
    Reuters
  3. Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host 2034 World Cup
    AP
  4. Europa League: Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille - De Zerbi
    Reuters
  5. Chile rails against 2030 World Cup snub
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 135/3 (24); Shakeel hits fifty to put PAK back in control vs NED
    Team Sportstar
  2. England boss Southgate hits out at VAR, says ‘I don’t like it’
    AFP
  3. India vs Japan hockey final LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: IND eyes Paris 2024 quota, gold medal vs JPN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Yash Dull named captain as Delhi announces squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
    PTI
  5. PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Five-ball over in Pakistan vs Netherlands due to umpiring error
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment