MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool’s Gravenberch heading in the right direction: Klopp

The 21-year-old, signed from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day, tapped in a rebound from close range for the opener against Union Saint Gilloise in Europa League.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 10:31 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hugs Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch (38) after he was taken out of the game during a Europa League Group E match between Liverpool and Union Saint-Gilloise.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hugs Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch (38) after he was taken out of the game during a Europa League Group E match between Liverpool and Union Saint-Gilloise. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hugs Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch (38) after he was taken out of the game during a Europa League Group E match between Liverpool and Union Saint-Gilloise. | Photo Credit: Jon Super/AP

Ryan Gravenberch has gradually been growing in confidence since signing for Liverpool and is heading in the right direction, manager Juergen Klopp said, after the Netherlands midfielder scored in a 2-0 Europa League victory over Union Saint Gilloise.

The 21-year-old, signed from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day, tapped in a rebound from close range for the opener before Diogo Jota netted in added time to ensure Liverpool remain top of Group E with maximum points.

Gravenberch was a regular for Ajax Amsterdam, making 89 appearances in his last two title-winning seasons with the Dutch club, but had limited game time after signing for Bayern in 2022, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

RELATED | Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League

Since joining Liverpool, Gravenberch has started just three games, picking up assists in wins over Leicester City and LASK.

“I think it’s really obvious how good he is, what a talent he is,” Klopp told reporters on Thursday. “He’s enjoying the situation, enjoying himself, that’s very important, (he) gets step by step all the confidence back, that’s really cool to see.

“We wanted to give him 90 minutes, but then we saw now he dropped a little bit and didn’t want to go there (with) any risks so that’s why we brought on (Dominik Szoboszlai) for a few minutes.

“Everything goes in the right direction, that’s really helpful.”

Speaking to TNT Sports, Gravenberch said his goal was the “easiest” of his career, adding: “It doesn’t matter – a goal is a goal.

“When you give a player minutes, you get confidence and I think that’s it.”

Liverpool next travels to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Related Topics

Ryan Gravenberch /

Jurgen Klopp /

Liverpool /

Leicester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool’s Gravenberch heading in the right direction: Klopp
    Reuters
  2. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    V.S. Aravind ,V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Asian Games 2023: Sai Kishore stars as India beats Bangladesh by 9 wickets to qualify for final
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Women’s Recurve team win bronze; Men’s Cricket team through to final; India 4th with 87 medals, 21 gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Watch: Injury-depleted New Zealand shows how to step up when it matters in big win against England in World Cup opener
    S. Dipak Ragav,Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Liverpool’s Gravenberch heading in the right direction: Klopp
    Reuters
  2. Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton picks up first point
    AP
  3. Hakimi, Dembele among four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants
    Reuters
  4. Valencia condemns Vinicius Junior’s court statement alleging entire stadium racially insulted him
    AP
  5. Kylian Mbappe can’t be happy with his form, says France coach Didier Deschamps
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool’s Gravenberch heading in the right direction: Klopp
    Reuters
  2. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    V.S. Aravind ,V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Asian Games 2023: Sai Kishore stars as India beats Bangladesh by 9 wickets to qualify for final
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 6 - LIVE - Women’s Recurve team win bronze; Men’s Cricket team through to final; India 4th with 87 medals, 21 gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Watch: Injury-depleted New Zealand shows how to step up when it matters in big win against England in World Cup opener
    S. Dipak Ragav,Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment