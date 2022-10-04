Ukraine in joint bid with Spain and Portugal for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, The Times reported on Monday.

Ukraine would host one of the groups in the tournament under the plan, which is understood to have been sanctioned by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and the governments of Spain and Portugal, The Times said.

The new partnership is due to be officially announced by Spain and Portugal football chiefs during a news conference at European governing body UEFA’s headquarters on Wednesday. Although security assurances would be needed, the expectation is that, by 2030, Russia’s invasion will have been over for some time and the rebuilding of the country will be fully under way, the report added.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 edition will be played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.