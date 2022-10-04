Football

Ukraine in joint bid with Spain and Portugal for 2030 FIFA World Cup

President Zelensky has given permission for Ukraine to join Spain and Portugal in move to host tournament.

Reuters
04 October, 2022 09:01 IST
04 October, 2022 09:01 IST
Ukraine would host one group at the 2030 tournament.

Ukraine would host one group at the 2030 tournament. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

President Zelensky has given permission for Ukraine to join Spain and Portugal in move to host tournament.

Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, The Times reported on Monday.

Ukraine would host one of the groups in the tournament under the plan, which is understood to have been sanctioned by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and the governments of Spain and Portugal, The Times said.

Also Read
How Mizoram turned into Indian football’s conveyor belt of talent

The new partnership is due to be officially announced by Spain and Portugal football chiefs during a news conference at European governing body UEFA’s headquarters on Wednesday. Although security assurances would be needed, the expectation is that, by 2030, Russia’s invasion will have been over for some time and the rebuilding of the country will be fully under way, the report added. 

The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 edition will be played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us