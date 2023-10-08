MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Montpellier game in Ligue 1 abandoned after firecracker thrown at Clermont goalkeeper

Television pictures showed a firecracker landing next to the Clermont goalkeeper’s feet and exploding with a loud bang, just as the match was entering stoppage time.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 22:02 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Clermont-Ferrand’s French goalkeeper Mory Diaw (right).
Clermont-Ferrand’s French goalkeeper Mory Diaw (right). | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Clermont-Ferrand’s French goalkeeper Mory Diaw (right). | Photo Credit: AFP

The Ligue 1 game between Montpellier and Clermont on Sunday was abandoned in injury time after visiting goalkeeper Mory Diaw was targeted by a firecracker thrown from the stands and had to be stretchered off.

Television pictures showed a firecracker landing next to the Clermont goalkeeper’s feet and exploding with a loud bang, just as the match was entering stoppage time.

A clearly stunned Diaw went down and needed treatment before being carried off, and the game was halted before being abandoned following a crisis meeting.

ALSO READ | QATAR’S LUSAIL STADIUM GEARS UP FOR AFC ASIAN CUP 2023

“The doctor who examined the Clermont goalkeeper certified that he was not in a condition to return to the field. The match is therefore halted definitively,” referee Florent Batta told media at the Stade de la Mosson.

Montpellier was leading 4-2 and on course to win its first home game of the season until the incident, and now risk serious punishment from the French footballing authorities with the prospect of having to replay the game without their fans.

Earlier Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was among the scorers as Marseille beat Le Havre 3-0 to claim their first win under new coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Less than 72 hours after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Europa League, Marseille again netted twice early on but this time they eased to victory against opponents who finished with 10 men.

Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante’s own goal gave Marseille the lead in the 18th minute, and it was 2-0 three minutes later as Aubameyang delightfully clipped in a fine pass by Amine Harit.

It was Aubameyang’s fifth goal since signing for Marseille in the close season but a first goal in Ligue 1 in 10 years for the former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal striker.

Related stories

Related Topics

Montpellier /

Ligue 1 /

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India registers unwanted record after Rohit, Kishan, Iyer score ducks in World Cup 2023 match vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Montpellier game in Ligue 1 abandoned after firecracker thrown at Clermont goalkeeper
    AFP
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest teams standings updated after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India beats Australia by six wickets in ICC World Cup 2023 campaign opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rahul 97, Kohli 85 lead IND to six-wicket win in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Montpellier game in Ligue 1 abandoned after firecracker thrown at Clermont goalkeeper
    AFP
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen dominates derby against Cologne to go top of the league
    AFP
  3. After witnessing Lionel Messi’s World Cup coronation, Qatar’s Lusail Stadium gears up for AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Ex-FIFA boss Blatter slams decision for FIFA World Cup 2030 in six countries: Reports
    Reuters
  5. Pulisic scores to move Milan top of Serie A after intense finale; Juventus wins Torino derby
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India registers unwanted record after Rohit, Kishan, Iyer score ducks in World Cup 2023 match vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Montpellier game in Ligue 1 abandoned after firecracker thrown at Clermont goalkeeper
    AFP
  3. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest teams standings updated after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
  4. India beats Australia by six wickets in ICC World Cup 2023 campaign opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rahul 97, Kohli 85 lead IND to six-wicket win in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment