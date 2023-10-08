MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Dunk’s volley helps Brighton draw 2-2 with Liverpool

Brighton forced an equaliser in the 78th minute when Andy Robertson decided against trying to clear Solli March’s free kick, allowing defender Dunk to volley home.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 21:18 IST , BRIGHTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk celebrates scoring the equaliser against Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk celebrates scoring the equaliser against Liverpool | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk celebrates scoring the equaliser against Liverpool | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk scored with a deft volley to cancel out Mohamed Salah’s brace for Liverpool as the Seagull came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

The home side took the lead in the 20th minute when Simon Adingra picked the pocket of former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and fired home, but Salah levelled in the 40th minute, ending a flowing move with a trademark left-foot finish.

The Egyptian gave his side the lead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Dominik Szoboszlai was pulled down by Pascal Gross, and Salah struck his shot to the left of keeper Bart Verbruggen.

Substitute Ryan Gravenberch, who came on for Harvey Elliott at halftime, missed a golden chance to put Liverpool two up in the 54th minute when his close-range effort from Szoboszlai’s pass cannoned back off the crossbar.

ALSO READ | QATAR’S LUSAIL STADIUM GEARS UP FOR AFC ASIAN CUP 2023

Dutchman Gravenberch, who signed for Liverpool from Bayern Munich on the last day of the transfer window, made another fine chance in the 65th minute, but his shot lacked power and was easily saved.

Brighton had its chances in the second half and howled for a penalty in the 69th minute as Kaoru Mitoma cut in from the right and unleashed a shot which they claimed hit the arm of Virgil van Dijk, but the referee disagreed.

Brighton forced an equaliser in the 78th minute when Andy Robertson decided against trying to clear Solli March’s free kick, allowing defender Dunk to volley home.

If Gravenberch’s miss was bad, Joao Pedro’s for Brighton in the 84th minute was arguably worse as he failed to hit the target from close range with the goal at his mercy, but the host held on for the draw to stay sixth in the table on 16 points, one behind third-placed Liverpool.

