Manchester United’s Varane ruled out for weeks

Manchester United central defender Raphael Varane will be out of action for several weeks due to a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 12:01 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Raphael Varane of Manchester United will be out of action for several weeks due to a muscle injury.
Raphael Varane of Manchester United will be out of action for several weeks due to a muscle injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Raphael Varane of Manchester United will be out of action for several weeks due to a muscle injury. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United central defender Raphael Varane will be out of action for several weeks due to a muscle injury and Jonny Evans will miss the weekend Premier League game at Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Both players were injured in United’s 4-3 Premier League loss at Chelsea last week, joining fellow defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof on the sidelines.

Frenchman Varane, 30, is hoping to return before the end of the season and Evans’ injury layoff is expected to be short-term, United said.

Erik ten Hag’s team, sixth in the table, have been ravaged by injuries to key defenders this season.

Along with Martinez and Lindelof, left back Luke Shaw will be out of action for the next few weeks, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have missed many games and left back Tyrell Malacia has not featured since undergoing knee surgery last year.

