MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

After witnessing Lionel Messi’s World Cup coronation, Qatar’s Lusail Stadium gears up for AFC Asian Cup 2023

Qatar’s largest stadium will host two crucial fixtures in the tournament - the opening fixture between Qatar and Lebanon on January 12, 2024, and the final on February 10. 

Published : Oct 08, 2023 20:43 IST , DOHA - 4 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey
View from inside the Lusail stadium.
View from inside the Lusail stadium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

View from inside the Lusail stadium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Lusail Stadium in Doha was officially inaugurated on September 9, 2022. Cut to October 2023, the 88,000-seater has already had the privilege of hosting arguably the best final in World Cup history, as it witnessed Lionel Messi cross his final hurdle with Argentina beating France in the 2022 World Cup final.

After the World Cup final, Lusail will be adding another feather in its cap - this time making its mark in Asian football. With defending champion Qatar scheduled to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the country’s largest stadium will host two crucial fixtures in the tournament - the opening fixture between Qatar and Lebanon on January 12, 2024, and the final on February 10. 

With less than 100 days to go before Asia’s best battle to clinch the prestigious crown of champion, preparations are in full swing to get the venue tournament-ready. 

RELATED | Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host 2034 World Cup

“We will bring all the infrastructure from the World Cup for AFC [Asian Cup], including transportation. But mainly, we can see the readiness. Lusail stadium is one of the biggest structures… it has the capability to host different entities - be it media or hospitality. It has all the access. We saw that with the fan experience in the World Cup. It is a venue with a lot of advantages,” said Abdullah Al Fehani, Deputy Director, Venues, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qatar.

The Asian Cup will take place throughout January and February, which means that the mercury will be kinder to the players, compared to the scorching heat, usually seen from April to late October. 

Despite that, the authorities said that they do not wish to compromise on the unique air-conditioning facilities of the Lusail stadium, and it will be ensured that the players get to play in optimal conditions. The stadium will mainly rely on harnessing solar energy for its air-conditioning purposes, as it did during the World Cup. 

Ensuring sustainability

The Lusail stadium, with its humongous seating capacity, maintains a perfect balance of grandiosity and elegance. But in order to promote sustainable development, Lusail’s capacity is scheduled to be reduced by half. The venue will be transformed into a community hub and residential area, with shops, schools, clinics and cafes. The upper tier will be turned into outdoor terraces for the venue’s new residents.

“Most of the construction work is finished. Our focus is on sustainability, so we will implement this plan, monitor it and report it. Everything will be a part of the experience itself. The venue is also GSAS ( Global Sustainability Assessment System) certified, and we will ensure that sustainability is ensured during that [the process of transformation],” Abdullah said, without providing any specific timeline regarding when the process will be completed. 

On the pitch 

Unlike the lush green carpet that was seen during the World Cup last year, the pitch did look patchy in certain areas. “It is just regular maintenance work that is going on,” said Abdullah adding that preparations are on track. 

As far as the quality of grass is concerned, there have been reports that the grass may be completely replaced ahead of the Asian Cup. Treated with specialised chemicals, Lusail Stadium uses top-quality grass, grown inside a nursery inside the Aspire Academy.

Off the pitch

While the pitch is getting top-notch catering, off-the-pitch facilities too, are being refurbished, with the dressing room and massage centres being kept in top shape. 

New screens will be installed in the dressing rooms, which will facilitate a seamless experience for coaches as they get their instructions across and hash out their tactics with the teams. 

“Our dressing room and facilities are all FIFA compliant. As you can see, we have a theme and architecture of the gold strips inside the dressing rooms. The stem shape is also implemented here,” Abdullah said while standing inside the dressing room used by Argentina during the World Cup final against France.  

Lusail has made its exclusivity known by hosting just two matches of the AFC Asian Cup 2023, but if the World Cup is anything to go by, fans have plenty of reason to be excited by the prospect of watching a match at the iconic stadium.  

The writer is in Doha at the invitation of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Local Organizing Committee

Related stories

Related Topics

Lusail Stadium /

Qatar /

AFC Asian Cup /

Lionel Messi /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 119/3 (29); Kohli, Rahul hit fifties vs AUS in 200 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. After witnessing Lionel Messi’s World Cup coronation, Qatar’s Lusail Stadium gears up for AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Kenyan Kiptum breaks Kipchoge’s world record to win Chicago Marathon men’s title
    AFP
  4. Simone Biles wins sixth all-around gymnastics world championships title
    Reuters
  5. Most wickets in ODI World Cup: McGrath leads; Starc fifth in highest wicket-takers list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. After witnessing Lionel Messi’s World Cup coronation, Qatar’s Lusail Stadium gears up for AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Ex-FIFA boss Blatter slams decision for FIFA World Cup 2030 in six countries: Reports
    Reuters
  3. Pulisic scores to move Milan top of Serie A after intense finale; Juventus wins Torino derby
    AP
  4. Wayne Rooney steps down as DC United head coach after clubs misses play-off spot in MLS
    AFP
  5. Messi and Co. eliminated from MLS playoff contention as FC Cincinnati beats Inter Miami
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 119/3 (29); Kohli, Rahul hit fifties vs AUS in 200 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. After witnessing Lionel Messi’s World Cup coronation, Qatar’s Lusail Stadium gears up for AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Kenyan Kiptum breaks Kipchoge’s world record to win Chicago Marathon men’s title
    AFP
  4. Simone Biles wins sixth all-around gymnastics world championships title
    Reuters
  5. Most wickets in ODI World Cup: McGrath leads; Starc fifth in highest wicket-takers list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment