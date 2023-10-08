MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Kudus scores to earn West Ham 2-2 draw against Newcastle after Isak’s double; Wolves-Villa play out 1-1 draw

The Ghana forward, whose involvement has mostly been limited to cameos as a substitute since joining from Ajax, came on as a 76th-minute replacement and slotted home a low finish from the edge of the area.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 21:39 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, left, celebrates scoring their side’s second goal during the Premier League match against Newcastle.
West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, left, celebrates scoring their side’s second goal during the Premier League match against Newcastle. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, left, celebrates scoring their side’s second goal during the Premier League match against Newcastle. | Photo Credit: AP

Mohammed Kudus scored in the 89th minute for his first Premier League goal for West Ham United to secure a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Ghana forward, whose involvement has mostly been limited to cameos as a substitute since joining from Ajax, came on as a 76th-minute replacement and slotted home a low finish from the edge of the area.

It had looked like Alexander Isak’s two goals in a five-minute span around the hour mark would earn a come-from-behind win for Newcastle and complete a great week for the northeast club. On Wednesday, the team beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League to mark the high point in the two-year tenure under its Saudi ownership.

Isak finished coolly in the 57th minute after West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez inadvertently headed a Newcastle free-kick straight to the Sweden striker in the middle of the area.

Then, in the 62nd, Isak was on hand at the far post to tap in a volleyed cross from the right by Kieran Trippier.

The emotional impact of the midweek result against PSG appeared to affect Newcastle early on as West Ham made a fast start, with Tomas Soucek converting from close range in the eighth minute after Lucas Paqueta rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope before playing in an inviting cross to the Czech midfielder.

Newcastle was denied a fifth straight win in all competitions.

In the other match, defender Pau Torres’ back-post equaliser earned Aston Villa a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers that keeps Unai Emery’s side fifth in the standings.

ALSO READ | QATAR’S LUSAIL STADIUM GEARS UP FOR AFC ASIAN CUP 2023

The in-form Hwang Hee-chan tapped home Pedro Neto’s pull-back to edge Wolves in front, the South Korean’s fifth goal of the season, in the 53rd minute.

Their advantage lasted just two minutes, however, as Torres steered a cross from Ollie Watkins into the net, on the stretch, to level things up.

Even though Mario Lemina was sent off for the visitors late on after picking up two yellow cards, Villa still had chances to win it in stoppage time, but settled for the draw, with Wolves climbing to 14th with the point.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohammed Kudus /

Newcastle United /

Alexander Isak /

Paris Saint-Germain /

PSG /

Lucas Paqueta /

Nick Pope /

Champions League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Premier League /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Aston Villa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen dominates derby against Cologne to go top of the league
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Kudus scores to earn West Ham 2-2 draw against Newcastle after Isak’s double; Wolves-Villa play out 1-1 draw
    AP
  3. India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 173/4 (39.3); Kohli falls on 85, Hardik joins Rahul in chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Final Medals Tally: India records its best-ever haul, China tops with 201 gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia: Kohli-Rahul record India’s highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Kudus scores to earn West Ham 2-2 draw against Newcastle after Isak’s double; Wolves-Villa play out 1-1 draw
    AP
  2. Premier League: Dunk’s volley helps Brighton draw 2-2 with Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. Postecoglou says players want to change Tottenham’s destiny after going top of Premier League
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea’s Pochettino backs Sterling to prove Southgate wrong after England snub
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea’s James handed suspension for abusive words towards match official
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Leverkusen dominates derby against Cologne to go top of the league
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Kudus scores to earn West Ham 2-2 draw against Newcastle after Isak’s double; Wolves-Villa play out 1-1 draw
    AP
  3. India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 173/4 (39.3); Kohli falls on 85, Hardik joins Rahul in chase
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Final Medals Tally: India records its best-ever haul, China tops with 201 gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia: Kohli-Rahul record India’s highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI World Cups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment