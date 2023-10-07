MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Ten Hag praises Man United’s resilience against Brentford  

The Man United manager paid tribute to his side’s character as it came back from a goal down to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 23:31 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag reacts after his team’s Premier League match against Brentford at the Old Trafford.
Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag reacts after his team’s Premier League match against Brentford at the Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag reacts after his team’s Premier League match against Brentford at the Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag paid tribute to his side’s character as it came back from a goal down to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to two stoppage-time goals by substitute Scott McTominay.

Looking ragged after going a goal down in the first half, the closest United came to equalising was an Anthony Martial strike that was ruled out for offside until McTominay snatched all three points.

“It showed the big character of this team, it showed resilience, it shows also that we have a plan to keep going, and you have to make your own luck, and that is what we did,” Ten Hag said after the match at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: All praise for Ronaldo: Mourinho keeps Saudi Arabia options open, praises Cristiano move

“They kept going the whole game -- we were losing, but the belief was always there, and they are also patient. They were calm, we kept switching the game and we created chances, but the ball was not going in the net,” added the Dutch manager.

“It tells something about the dressing-room, a player who is coming on for five minutes and bringing that spirit on the pitch, he fights so (much) for the badge, and you have to earn the badge, but definitely Scott McTominay is United,” he said.

READ MORE: Chelsea secures back-to-back league wins, Everton finally wins at home beating Bournemouth

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was sanguine as he summed up the frenetic final minutes of a match he said his side had played almost perfectly.

“To lose the game is even more brutal, at least a draw was probably a fairer reflection,” Frank said.

“(That’s) the beauty of the game of football. The ball dropped in the right areas for them, that’s it ... first half, we were much better than in the second, but so close to being the perfect away performance.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Erik ten Hag /

Manchester United /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Brentford

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Ten Hag praises Man United’s resilience against Brentford  
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: India captain Rohit Sharma says pressure natural for cricketers; stresses on finding balance
    Sahil Mathur
  3. ISL 2023-24 Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Chennaiyin FC to extend winning run
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. India kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat hints at bias in Asian Games: Neeraj fought back and we did too, gold is ours only
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Premier League: McTominay’s winner helps Man United beat Brentford, Fulham downs Sheffield United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Ten Hag praises Man United’s resilience against Brentford  
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Bellingham strikes twice as Real Madrid thrashes Osasuna 4-0 to go top of the table
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: McTominay’s winner helps Man United beat Brentford, Fulham downs Sheffield United
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea secures back-to-back league wins, Everton finally wins at home beating Bournemouth
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga: Dortmund continues unbeaten run, Stuttgart leads title race with win against Wolfsburg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Ten Hag praises Man United’s resilience against Brentford  
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: India captain Rohit Sharma says pressure natural for cricketers; stresses on finding balance
    Sahil Mathur
  3. ISL 2023-24 Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Chennaiyin FC to extend winning run
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. India kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat hints at bias in Asian Games: Neeraj fought back and we did too, gold is ours only
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Premier League: McTominay’s winner helps Man United beat Brentford, Fulham downs Sheffield United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment