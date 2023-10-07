Chelsea secures back-to-back league wins, Everton finally wins at home beating Bournemouth

Chelsea secured back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since March after coming from behind to thrash Burnley 4-1 on Saturday.

Looking to end a run of four successive home defeats on its return to the top flight this season, promoted Burnley raced into a 15th-minute lead, Wilson Odobert scoring his first goal in English football to stun the visitor.

Chelsea offered little in response until Ameen Al Dakhil put through his own net in the most unfortunate circumstances three minutes before the break to get Mauricio Pochettino’s team back level.

ALSO READ | STUTTGART LEADS THE BUNDESLIGA TITLE RACE FOLLOWED BY DORTMUND

The visitor completed the turnaround early in the second half, Cole Palmer converting from the spot after Raheem Sterling had been fouled in the penalty area.

A fine Sterling goal and a fourth from substitute Nicolas Jackson put the game beyond the host, lifting Chelsea to ninth in the standings, with Burnley remaining in the relegation zone with only one win this season.

THE TOFFEES FINALLY WINS AT HOME

A resurgent Everton beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to snap a four-match losing run at Goodison Park and claim its first home victory of the season.

Everton was dominant right from the kickoff and was gifted an early lead when Illia Zabarnyi slipped and James Garner pounced to fire home, before Jack Harrison made it 2-0 with a composed finish from outside the box.

So come on, come on, get down to Goodison Park... 🎶 pic.twitter.com/X2LotvgXgI — Everton (@Everton) October 7, 2023

Boos echoed around the ground after a 2-1 defeat by Luton Town last week, but the Everton fans cheered as it led at the break for the first time this season. Abdoulaye Doucoure then started and finished a move to make it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Bournemouth rarely threatened Jordan Pickford’s goal as Everton sealed the three points to move up to 15th while winless Bournemouth is in deep trouble in the relegation zone with three points from eight games.