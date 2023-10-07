MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea secures back-to-back league wins, Everton finally wins at home beating Bournemouth

Sterling’s and Jackson’s goals put the game beyond the host, lifting Chelsea to ninth in the standings. Bournemouth rarely threatened Jordan Pickford’s goal as Everton sealed the three points to move up to 15th.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 22:59 IST , ENGLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the third goal against Burnley
Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the third goal against Burnley | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the third goal against Burnley | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea secured back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since March after coming from behind to thrash Burnley 4-1 on Saturday.

Looking to end a run of four successive home defeats on its return to the top flight this season, promoted Burnley raced into a 15th-minute lead, Wilson Odobert scoring his first goal in English football to stun the visitor.

Chelsea offered little in response until Ameen Al Dakhil put through his own net in the most unfortunate circumstances three minutes before the break to get Mauricio Pochettino’s team back level.

ALSO READ | STUTTGART LEADS THE BUNDESLIGA TITLE RACE FOLLOWED BY DORTMUND

The visitor completed the turnaround early in the second half, Cole Palmer converting from the spot after Raheem Sterling had been fouled in the penalty area.

A fine Sterling goal and a fourth from substitute Nicolas Jackson put the game beyond the host, lifting Chelsea to ninth in the standings, with Burnley remaining in the relegation zone with only one win this season.

THE TOFFEES FINALLY WINS AT HOME

A resurgent Everton beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to snap a four-match losing run at Goodison Park and claim its first home victory of the season.

Everton was dominant right from the kickoff and was gifted an early lead when Illia Zabarnyi slipped and James Garner pounced to fire home, before Jack Harrison made it 2-0 with a composed finish from outside the box.

Boos echoed around the ground after a 2-1 defeat by Luton Town last week, but the Everton fans cheered as it led at the break for the first time this season. Abdoulaye Doucoure then started and finished a move to make it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Bournemouth rarely threatened Jordan Pickford’s goal as Everton sealed the three points to move up to 15th while winless Bournemouth is in deep trouble in the relegation zone with three points from eight games.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Everton /

Chelsea /

Bournemouth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea secures back-to-back league wins, Everton finally wins at home beating Bournemouth
    Reuters
  2. SA vs SL: South Africa batters demolish World Cup records to crush Sri Lanka in Delhi
    Rakesh Rao
  3. South Africa vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS, ODI World Cup 2023: SA claims run fiesta, beats SL by 102 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL: South Africa-Sri Lanka records highest aggregate in a World Cup match with 754 runs in Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK: BCCI to release 14000 tickets for India vs Pakistan World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea secures back-to-back league wins, Everton finally wins at home beating Bournemouth
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga: Dortmund continues unbeaten run, Stuttgart leads title race with win against Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: League leaders Inter Milan stunned as Bologna comes back from two-goal deficit to draw at San Siro
    AP
  4. Premier League: Tottenham goes top of table after 1-0 win at Luton Town with 10-men
    Reuters
  5. Guimaraes signs new contract with Newcastle
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea secures back-to-back league wins, Everton finally wins at home beating Bournemouth
    Reuters
  2. SA vs SL: South Africa batters demolish World Cup records to crush Sri Lanka in Delhi
    Rakesh Rao
  3. South Africa vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS, ODI World Cup 2023: SA claims run fiesta, beats SL by 102 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs SL: South Africa-Sri Lanka records highest aggregate in a World Cup match with 754 runs in Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK: BCCI to release 14000 tickets for India vs Pakistan World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment