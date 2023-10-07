MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: League leaders Inter Milan stunned as Bologna comes back from two-goal deficit to draw at San Siro

Inter took a 2-0 lead after 13 minutes thanks to goals from Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martnez, but the visitors came back with goals from Riccardo Orsolini and Joshua Zirkzee. 

Published : Oct 07, 2023 22:20 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Francesco Acerbi reacts at the end of a Serie A match between Inter Milan and Bologna at the San Siro.
Francesco Acerbi reacts at the end of a Serie A match between Inter Milan and Bologna at the San Siro. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Francesco Acerbi reacts at the end of a Serie A match between Inter Milan and Bologna at the San Siro. | Photo Credit: AP

MILAN

League leader Inter Milan let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Bologna in Serie A on Saturday.

Inter, which hadn’t conceded a goal in its previous two matches, seemed on course for victory when two goals in as many minutes from Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martínez gave it a 2-0 lead after 13 minutes.

But Riccardo Orsolini pulled one back for Bologna from the penalty spot six minutes later and Joshua Zirkzee levelled early in the second half.

Inter can be overtaken at the top by AC Milan, which is a point behind its city rival and visits newly promoted Genoa later. Juventus can also trim the gap when it hosts Torino later in a derby match.

READ MORE: Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample also confirms presence of testosterone - reports 

Bologna, which hasn’t lost since the opening day of the season, remained seven points below Inter.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi had opted not to rotate his squad following Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League.

Inter took the lead in the 11th minute when Acerbi headed in a Hakan Çalhanoğlu corner at the near post. It was the first goal Bologna had conceded in more than a month.

And the Nerazzurri doubled their advantage just two minutes later with a stunning goal. Martínez received the ball from Marcus Thuram and unleashed an absolute rocket into the back of the net to score his 10th Serie A goal of the season.

READ MORE: Who is Simone Inzaghi, Serie A manager who led Inter Milan to Champions League final for first time in 13 years

However, the Argentine World Cup winner allowed Bologna to get back into the match in the 19th minute when he hauled down Lewis Ferguson in the area. Orsolini struck the resulting penalty into the bottom corner.

That was important psychologically for Bologna, so soon after going 2-0 down, it eventually scored the equaliser seven minutes into the second half.

Zirkzee controlled the ball on the edge of the area and turned as he waited to see what the Inter defence would do before firing into the bottom corner.

Alexis Sánchez thought he had restored Inter’s lead but it was ruled out for offside.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Bologna /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Football /

San Siro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK: BCCI to release 14000 tickets for India vs Pakistan World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Dortmund continues unbeaten run, Stuttgart leads title race with win against Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  3. Ward boy turned police constable Pravin Sawant, the man behind compound archery’s record Asian Games campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. F1: Verstappen on course for third straight title in Qatar Grand Prix sprint race
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: League leaders Inter Milan stunned as Bologna comes back from two-goal deficit to draw at San Siro
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga: Dortmund continues unbeaten run, Stuttgart leads title race with win against Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: League leaders Inter Milan stunned as Bologna comes back from two-goal deficit to draw at San Siro
    AP
  3. Premier League: Tottenham goes top of table after 1-0 win at Luton Town with 10-men
    Reuters
  4. Guimaraes signs new contract with Newcastle
    AFP
  5. All praise for Ronaldo: Mourinho keeps Saudi Arabia options open, praises Cristiano move
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK: BCCI to release 14000 tickets for India vs Pakistan World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Dortmund continues unbeaten run, Stuttgart leads title race with win against Wolfsburg
    Reuters
  3. Ward boy turned police constable Pravin Sawant, the man behind compound archery’s record Asian Games campaign
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. F1: Verstappen on course for third straight title in Qatar Grand Prix sprint race
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: League leaders Inter Milan stunned as Bologna comes back from two-goal deficit to draw at San Siro
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment