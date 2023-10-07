Bundesliga: Dortmund continues unbeaten run, Stuttgart leads title race with win against Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund scored twice in five minutes in the second half to come from a goal behind and beats visitor Union Berlin 4-2 on Saturday to climb to second place in the Bundesliga table.

Unbeaten so far this season, Dortmund is on 17 points from seven matches, one behind leader VfB Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen, on 16, is in action on Sunday against Cologne. Champion Bayern Munich, on 14 points, hosts Freiburg on Sunday.

In a topsy-turvy first half, Dortmund took a seventh minute lead with Germany forward Niclas Fuellkrug poking the ball in from close range on the rebound after his header was saved.

The host fans hardly had any time to celebrate, however, as Fuellkrug deflected a Robin Gosens header into his own net two minutes later.

Both teams had a goal disallowed before Union, which has now lost seven consecutive matches across all competitions, turned the game around, scoring with a 31st minute penalty by Leonardo Bonucci.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic decided to switch to a three-man defence after the break and brought on Julian Brandt for Jamie-Bynoe Gittens and the move paid off instantly.

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck found enough space to move forward and he unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner four minutes after the restart.

The comeback was complete in the 54th when Marco Reus launched a counterattack and laid the ball off for substitute Brandt, who had no trouble beating keeper Frederik Ronnow to make it 3-2.

Julian Ryerson’s 71st minute shot then took a wicked deflection from Gosens to put the game to bed and stretch Dortmund’s unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to 15 consecutive matches.

STUTTGART GOES TOP OF THE LEAGUE TABLE

VfB Stuttgart’s record-breaking forward Serhou Guirassy scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 comeback win over visiting VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, stretching his sensational run to 13 goals from seven Bundesliga matches and lifting his team into top spot.

Guinea international Guirassy scored all three of his goals in a 15-minute spell in the second half after Wolfsburg had taken a 1-0 lead through Yannick Gerhardt before the interval.

He became the first player to score 13 goals in the first seven matches of a Bundesliga season.

Stuttgart is on 18 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Bayer Leverkusen, on 17, plays Cologne and champion Bayern Munich, on 14 points, hosts Freiburg on Sunday.