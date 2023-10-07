MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Tottenham goes top of table after 1-0 win at Luton Town with 10-men

Spurs’ Defender Micky van de Ven scored the winner in the 52nd minute after his teammate Yves Bissouma was sent off at the end of first half.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 19:50 IST , LUTON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven is congratulated by teammates after the final whistle of the Premier League match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven is congratulated by teammates after the final whistle of the Premier League match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven is congratulated by teammates after the final whistle of the Premier League match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur went top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win at Luton Town on Saturday, despite playing the whole of the second half with 10 men.

Dutch defender Micky van de Ven scored the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute when he poked home a first-time shot after a cut back from James Maddison following a Spurs short corner move.

Spurs remain unbeaten after eight league games, and is now two points clear of Manchester City and three ahead of Arsenal, before those two sides meet on Sunday. Luton remains at 17th position with four points from eight matches.

READ MORE: Premier League: Spurs will be a ‘really tough test,’ says Liverpool’s Klopp

The visitor had Yves Bissouma sent off in added time at the end of the first half, receiving a second booking for a dive outside the Luton area, but went on to break the deadlock early in the second-half to eventually claim all three points.

Luton missed some clear chances to take something from the game having weathered an early Spurs storm, but fell to its sixth league defeat of the season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Football /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Luton Town

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Tottenham goes top of table after 1-0 win at Luton Town with 10-men
    Reuters
  2. LIVE Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan score, ISL 2023-24: CFC v MBSG updates; Lineups; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 111/3 (13); Kusal Mendis falls to Rabada
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 7 - Satwik-Chirag pair, cricket, kabaddi men’s team win gold; India finishes Hangzhou campaign with 28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze - 107 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Tottenham goes top of table after 1-0 win at Luton Town with 10-men
    Reuters
  2. Guimaraes signs new contract with Newcastle
    AFP
  3. All praise for Ronaldo: Mourinho keeps Saudi Arabia options open, praises Cristiano move
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea’s Pochettino trusts VAR’s ‘car but not the driver’
    Reuters
  5. Rapinoe bids farewell as record NWSL crowd, sports greats pay tribute
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Tottenham goes top of table after 1-0 win at Luton Town with 10-men
    Reuters
  2. LIVE Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan score, ISL 2023-24: CFC v MBSG updates; Lineups; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL 111/3 (13); Kusal Mendis falls to Rabada
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 medals tally updates: October 7 - Satwik-Chirag pair, cricket, kabaddi men’s team win gold; India finishes Hangzhou campaign with 28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze - 107 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment