MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea’s Pochettino trusts VAR’s ‘car but not the driver’

Liverpool wrongly had a goal disallowed in its 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday, with the referee group Professional Game Match Officials Ltd saying the decision was a result of “significant human error”.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 13:38 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during a match. (File Photo)
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during a match. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during a match. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters

The video assistant referee (VAR) system needs to be simplified, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said, joining criticism of the system after a succession of controversial calls.

Liverpool wrongly had a goal disallowed in its 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday, with the referee group Professional Game Match Officials Ltd saying the decision was a result of “significant human error”.

The Merseyside club said the VAR error “undermined sporting integrity”.

“I trust in VAR. I trust in the car - but not the driver. That is the problem,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday ahead of his side’s trip to promoted Burnley.

“I was very critical from the beginning, many years ago,” when VAR was introduced, he said.

“I think it’s a good decision to use the technology of whether (the ball) is across the line and if it is offside, to take time is important. Then we can discuss and argue about whether the referee needs to be more involved, to have the last say.”

The Argentine said he understands when referees make mistakes, but it is difficult to empathise when technology makes errors.

“For me, it is about simplifying the situation. The most important is to return to giving (more) power to the referee. I think one step back may make things easier and more clear,” Pochettino added.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he hopes things change after last weekend’s incident.

The Spaniard, speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Arsenal, said VAR officials and referees should be more humble and not seek “an Oscar” by taking the spotlight in the matches.

“It’s a mistake, accept it,” Guardiola said. “It’s always difficult when there is human mistakes. But the machines have to avoid it. At the end of the shift, it’s down to a human being. It happened and, hopefully, it will finish here and improve from that.

“The reason for VAR being implemented was to make our game more right. Hopefully, it will be better in the future.”

Related Topics

Mauricio Pochettino /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Satwik-Chirag Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Final: Indian pair leads 21-18, 11-7 against Korean duo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea’s Pochettino trusts VAR’s ‘car but not the driver’
    Reuters
  3. India vs Iran, Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Defence, Shadloui shine as IRN inflicts all-out on IND, 28-28 in second half in men’s final - Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL wins Toss to bowl, Playing XI updates; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final: Shahidullah, Naib take AFG past 110; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea’s Pochettino trusts VAR’s ‘car but not the driver’
    Reuters
  2. Rapinoe bids farewell as record NWSL crowd, sports greats pay tribute
    Reuters
  3. MLS: Messi could return as Miami hopes to boost playoff chances
    AFP
  4. Manchester United to honour late Cathy Ferguson, wife of former manager Alex Ferguson
    AP
  5. Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample also confirms presence of testosterone - reports 
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Satwik-Chirag Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Final: Indian pair leads 21-18, 11-7 against Korean duo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea’s Pochettino trusts VAR’s ‘car but not the driver’
    Reuters
  3. India vs Iran, Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: Defence, Shadloui shine as IRN inflicts all-out on IND, 28-28 in second half in men’s final - Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SL wins Toss to bowl, Playing XI updates; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final: Shahidullah, Naib take AFG past 110; Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment