Premier League clubs have voted in favour of continuing the usage of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the league confirmed on Thursday.

“As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL, the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation,” officials said in a statement.

“While VAR produces more accurate decision-making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters,” it added.

As per the release, the following six key areas were focussed on as part of discussions with clubs:

Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and fewer interruptions to the flow of the game. Reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention. Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible, an enhanced offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions. Working with PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy. Increasing transparency and communication around VAR – including expanded communications from Premier League Match Centre and through broadcast programming such as Match Officials Mic’d Up. The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign will seek to further clarify VAR’s role in the game to participants and supporters.

Additionally, the semi-automated offside technology will be introduced in the Premier League next season, after the autumn international breaks, which will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking.