India faces Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6. The Blue Tigers must win to increase its chances of making it to the next stage of the qualifiers.
The last time bot sides faced was on November 16, 2023 when Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in its 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers.
Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected with a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
Kuwait ended the match with 10 men as its player Faisal Alharbi was sent off after picking his second yellow card in the third minute of the added time for a high boot challenge on Chhangte.
- Inputs from PTI
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs OMA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman 125/9 in 20 overs, Australia wins by 39 runs
- AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: Stoinis’ all-round show powers Australia to easy win vs Oman
- FIFA World Cup Qualifier: What happened when India last played Kuwait?
- Looking at Sunil Chhetri’s iconic moments for India ahead of his farewell clash against Kuwait
- Euro 2024 warm-up: Oyarzabal hat-trick leads Spain to 5-0 friendly win over Andorra
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE