FIFA World Cup Qualifier: What happened when India last played Kuwait?

India faces Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, June 6. The Blue Tigers must win to increase its chances of making it to the next stage of the qualifiers.

The last time bot sides faced was on November 16, 2023 when Manvir Singh struck a late goal as India beat Kuwait 1-0 in its 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers.

Manvir scored with a left-footed shot in the 75th minute as he connected with a Lallianzuala Chhangte cross to help India win the match at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Kuwait ended the match with 10 men as its player Faisal Alharbi was sent off after picking his second yellow card in the third minute of the added time for a high boot challenge on Chhangte.

- Inputs from PTI